Inverness-based MAKAR Homes has been appointed to take forward design and survey work for the proposed Micro-ecovillage at Loch Duich.
Kyle and Lochalsh Community Trust has recently purchased two sites at Ratagan and at Saraig from Forestry and Land Scotland and intends to build six affordable houses for rent and two business units alongside creating five woodland crofts and a community growing area.
Two affordable house sites and one market plot will also be made available across the two sites. There may also be a camp site at Saraig and a community space at Ratagan.
After a rigorous selection process, MAKAR emerged as KLCT’s choice to bring the project to build-ready stage.
KLCT chair, Maggie Byrne, said: "We felt that MAKAR’s presentation showed a strong awareness of local challenges of depopulation, fuel poverty, the need for community infrastructure and supporting local businesses.
We were also impressed by the firm’s commitment to community engagement, placemaking, delivering low-carbon homes and creating houses that are affordable to heat and live in."
MAKAR chief executive Neil Edgar said: "We look forward to developing the trust’s plan further as we work through the design stages alongside the Trust and the local community, helping to shape a place that reflects local aspirations and supports future generations."
Meanwhile, the project’s liaison group has held its first meeting in Inverinate Hall. Maggie Byrne commented: "It was a very productive first meeting and we are delighted to have an enthusiastic group of 14 people who have agreed to join the liaison group.
"They represent a wide range of different interests on behalf of the community."
Kyle & Lochalsh Community Trust is a Scottish Guarantee Company (SC430036) registered as a Scottish Charity (SC043360).
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