Isla Ranger, who completed her Gold DofE Award at Tarbert Academy, collected her certificate alongside 600 other young Scots, including The Duke of Edinburgh’s daughter, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor.

Supermodel and actress Eunice Olumide MBE, Olympian Bruce Mouat, Scottish wildlife filmmaker Gordon Buchanan MBE, and strongman Luke Stoltman all gave inspirational speeches at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on July 3.

Standing alongside Bruce Mouat, Isla said: "DofE is mentally challenging. Finding the strength to keep going when it feels difficult is something we can carry into our future challenges, realising things will work out – you just need to keep trying.

"Finishing my Gold Award is not where my journey will end. I hope to continue volunteering with future expeditions in my local area."

Isla went on to thank her granny, Rowena Ranger, who was a DofE leader at her school and introduced her to the award.