A Lochgilphead teenager has praised her granny for inspiring her when speaking at a celebration for Gold Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Award winners.
Isla Ranger, who completed her Gold DofE Award at Tarbert Academy, collected her certificate alongside 600 other young Scots, including The Duke of Edinburgh’s daughter, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor.
Supermodel and actress Eunice Olumide MBE, Olympian Bruce Mouat, Scottish wildlife filmmaker Gordon Buchanan MBE, and strongman Luke Stoltman all gave inspirational speeches at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on July 3.
Standing alongside Bruce Mouat, Isla said: "DofE is mentally challenging. Finding the strength to keep going when it feels difficult is something we can carry into our future challenges, realising things will work out – you just need to keep trying.
"Finishing my Gold Award is not where my journey will end. I hope to continue volunteering with future expeditions in my local area."
Isla went on to thank her granny, Rowena Ranger, who was a DofE leader at her school and introduced her to the award.
She added: "After retiring, then coming back to work as a teacher, not only did granny teach, but she also volunteered her time to run and restart DofE at my high school.
"After years of it not being offered, my Bronze group was the first to kick-start the award at our school again."
This year marks 70 years since the DofE scheme was set up by the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
A Gold DofE Award requires young people to spend at least 12 months honing new skills and talents, planning and completing an expedition and residential experience, and volunteering for a cause they are passionate about.
Helen Anderson, director for Scotland at The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, added: "It’s incredible to think that 70 years ago, 7,000 young people in the UK started a DofE journey. Fast forward to 2026, and this number has grown to more than 345,000.
"I’m deeply grateful to our leaders, volunteers, partners and supporters who make that possible. Over the next five years, we look forward to building on that further by helping an additional two million young people access a life-changing DofE Award of their own."
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.