Staff and management at Mull’s Island Bakery are celebrating after being named in the Sunday Times Fast 50.
The new initiative celebrates the top 50 fastest growing Scottish businesses, and the Tobermory based biscuit makers have taken their spot among the nation’s best.
Started in 1994 in the garage of owners and founders Dawn and Joe Reade, the business has since grown and evolved into a true biscuit empire.
Out of their renewable powered factory, the business turned around £5.7m in sales last year, employs more than 40 local people, and sells its beloved biscuits to the likes of British Airways and M&S.
Their popular shortbreads and lemon melts can be found in almost every farm shop in the country and even pop up in stores abroad.
The business has navigated hard times to get back on the path to growth. Brexit and then Covid hit their sales hard, but through hard work they have managed to turn the ship around and profits have begun flowing once again.
Joe Reade said: "It’s great to get the recognition, not just for ourselves, but for our entire team.
"We’ve built the business from scratch over more than 30 years, initially baking bread using second-hand equipment in a converted garage on the end of my brother’s house.
"We now employ over 40 people full-time, working out of a bespoke factory a hundred yards further down the road.
"We sell through countless independent farm shops, delis and independent retailers across the UK, as well as exporting to the EU and USA.
"More locally, you can find us onboard with CalMac. We’re also very proud to be producing a large part of Fortnum and Mason’s biscuit selection – its testament to our quality and capability that such a renowned London retailer has come to the Isle of Mull for its biscuits."
Asked about how they plan to continue their growth, Joe added: "For now we are concentrating on the continuous improvement of our facilities and processes, in order to raise productivity and efficiency.
"We also have plans for some new products that will enter production next year.
"If you stand still, you will start to fall behind. So we are always looking for the next opportunity, so long as it fits with our organic and ethical principles.
"We are recruiting! As well as employing local people, many of our staff have moved to Tobermory in order to work for us.
"To enable that, we have to have accommodation ready and available. If you would like to live on Mull and take up a job with us, get in touch!"
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