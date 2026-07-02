The new initiative celebrates the top 50 fastest growing Scottish businesses, and the Tobermory based biscuit makers have taken their spot among the nation’s best.

Started in 1994 in the garage of owners and founders Dawn and Joe Reade, the business has since grown and evolved into a true biscuit empire.

Out of their renewable powered factory, the business turned around £5.7m in sales last year, employs more than 40 local people, and sells its beloved biscuits to the likes of British Airways and M&S.

Their popular shortbreads and lemon melts can be found in almost every farm shop in the country and even pop up in stores abroad.

The business has navigated hard times to get back on the path to growth. Brexit and then Covid hit their sales hard, but through hard work they have managed to turn the ship around and profits have begun flowing once again.