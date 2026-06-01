Fox’s Burton’s Companies (FBC) UK is urgently warning customers not to eat Arran Fine Foods Caramelised Red Onion Chutney.

The company says the product may contain pieces of metal making it unsafe to eat.

Those who have already purchased the product have been urged to return it in-store, where they will receive a refund.

The Food Standards Agency said: "If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund."

The following batches of the onion chutney which have been recalled include:

195g pack best before November 25, 2028

195g pack best before January 7, 2029

195g pack best before January 14, 2029

195g pack best before January 26, 2029

195g pack best before January 27, 2029

195g pack best before February 2, 2029

195g pack best before February 3, 2029

1.35kg pack best before April 28, 2027

1.35kg pack best before April 29, 2027

1.35kg pack best before July 7, 2027

1.35kg pack best before July 28, 2027

1.35kg pack best before August 9, 2027

1.35kg pack best before August 16, 2027

1.35kg pack best before August 17, 2027