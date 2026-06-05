Residents have appealed for Argyll and Bute Council to use dimmer lights to illuminate the ferry terminal car park on Gigha.
A representative of Kintyre and Gigha night sky group asked councillors and officers to find a solution after it was deemed “unbelievable” that such strong floodlights could be used in such a location.
A council official said that options were being explored, including potentially shielding the light coming from the floodlights in the car park.
The discussion took place at a meeting of the council’s Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands area committee on Wednesday, June 3.
The group representative’s question, read by clerk Shona Barton, said: “Argyll and Bute Council recently installed new lights on the approach to the ferry slipway.
“They were also requested to provide lighting in the ferry car park and the solution was to install floodlights, which cast severe light across the camp site.
“The lights on the two tall lamp posts have now been turned 180 degrees and the floodlights now illuminate the road.
“I find it unbelievable that Argyll and Bute Council would even consider using these in a rural location. What can be done to remove these and provide appropriate lighting for the road and car park?”
Mark Calder, the council’s project manager, responded: “Colleagues are looking at different options to see what can be done to reduce the light level while providing appropriate illumination.
“Some options might be shielding the lighting. We will respond to the group directly and I will take an action to circulate the update position to members once it is bottomed out.”
A second question during public question time then asked: “After some considerable time of requesting, Argyll and Bute Council has installed much-needed lighting for the ferry car park.
“These are causing a few issues among recent arrivals to the community. Do you think the council would consider a seasonal supply from October to March?
“If the council could consider this request, it may help to keep everybody happy. This does not include the slipway lighting, which is essential.”
Mr Calder said: “We probably would not look at a seasonal supply, but we can look at other different options.”
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