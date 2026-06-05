Mark Calder, the council’s project manager, responded: “Colleagues are looking at different options to see what can be done to reduce the light level while providing appropriate illumination.

“Some options might be shielding the lighting. We will respond to the group directly and I will take an action to circulate the update position to members once it is bottomed out.”

A second question during public question time then asked: “After some considerable time of requesting, Argyll and Bute Council has installed much-needed lighting for the ferry car park.

“These are causing a few issues among recent arrivals to the community. Do you think the council would consider a seasonal supply from October to March?

“If the council could consider this request, it may help to keep everybody happy. This does not include the slipway lighting, which is essential.”

Mr Calder said: “We probably would not look at a seasonal supply, but we can look at other different options.”