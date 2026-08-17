ScottishPower Renewables, a subsidiary of energy giant Iberdrola, has applied to the Scottish Government to construct MachairWind Offshore Wind Farm, in a 448km² area of sea northwest of Islay and west of Colonsay.

If consented, the company would install between 91 and 144 turbines up to 335m high, and generate around 2GW, "enough to power two million homes", it said.

MachairWind Ltd submitted an application to Scottish Ministers on June 11. People could submit representations, in support or objection, until its deadline on 15 August.

A campaign group opposing the windfarm, ’Hebridean Horizon’, said on its website that "an incredible 4,819 objections" had been submitted through its "ObjectNow platform alone".

The group said: "These have been joined by powerful, detailed and well-researched objections from nearly all of our local community councils, public bodies including the National Trust for Scotland, as well as artists, writers, ecologists, residents and many others who care deeply about this extraordinary place." Its petition against the windfarm has also gathered over 9,000 signatures.

Tiree Community Council (TCC) sought island views. Its submission said: "A few islanders did support the MachairWind proposal because it represented an expansion of green energy. By far the largest number of responses we received, however, were hostile."

Summarising the main points raised, TCC quoted a "typical" response from an islander who called it "industrialisation on an unprecedented scale", adding: "These structures will dominate the horizon, irreversibly damaging the character, tranquillity, and natural beauty of our coastlines, which are vital to our local community and tourism-based economy."

"Many" correspondents, including Hynish Trust which owns Skerryvore Lighthouse Shore Station, feared the "industrialisation ... will harm the tourist economy", TCC said.

Another correspondent said: "Tiree, Iona, Mull and the surrounding Hebridean islands would bear many of the consequences, yet there is little evidence the development will deliver significant long-term employment, meaningful investment in local infrastructure, or reduced electricity costs for our island communities."

TCC concluded: "The overwhelming majority of opinion submitted to [us] is strongly against the proposal."

Mull Community Council, at its last meeting on August 5, reported: "Mull residents had not responded in large numbers. Fewer than 20 people had emailed objections, and three had written in support."

The National Trust for Scotland objected, arguing: "The scale and magnitude of impact will be significant on island communities, landscape, marine mammals and environment, the tourist economy, habitability, and the cultural heritage of Iona, Staffa, and the Treshnish Isles, locations that are in the care of the Trust."

The Trust was also concerned about the impact on birds, and called for more time for NatureScot to examine "the accuracy of the baseline data".

Finally, it disputed the "accuracy" of the socio-economic impacts, "as they are based on conclusions that vastly underestimate the landscape and seascape impact". "The application suggests tourism will not be affected," the Trust said, "yet it omits key viewpoints from Iona, Staffa, and the Treshnish Isles".

Kiera Wilson, ScottishPower Renewables’ MachairWind Project Lead, said: "We believe it will deliver long and lasting economic and social benefits across the islands, west coast of Scotland and beyond and have carried out extensive work to measure this as part of our consent submission.

"There’s still a lot of detail to be finalised in consultation with various stakeholders – including local communities – but that could mean using a local port for marine operations, supporting local businesses to serve the offshore wind industry, and wider skills, training and employment opportunities. We’ll also be setting up a community benefit fund if the projected is consented, shaped by local people for local people.

"We’ve been working with people, communities and businesses across Argyll & Bute for more than 20 years to realise the benefits of clean energy and MachairWind will build on this strong track record to make sure that continues."