“The submitted LVIA (light) consisted of 3D visuals of how the pods would be expected to sit within the plot when viewed from the access track.

“The proposed pods are light structures that would sit on the landscape rather than being built into it, essentially temporary in nature which could easily be removed.

“It is noted that the submitted LVIA (light) landscape assessment is basic and does not detail the magnitude of the landscape impacts within the LLA (local landscape area).

“However, in this case, due to the modest nature of the proposed pods, they could be adequately screened and incorporated into the surrounding natural landscape with an appropriately worded pre-commencement condition to secure detailed landscape mitigation and improvement plans. This should involve appropriate planting around the boundaries of the site and around each pod.”

The report added: “The LVIA (light) demonstrates how the modest proposal would sit within the landscape, which would provide an appropriate development opportunity being of a simple design, with a muted palette of finishing materials, which together with the planting recommended by the conditions, would ensure that the proposed development will not result in any significant or adverse visual impacts on the site or its setting within the wider landscape.

“No objections have been received from consultees with regards to the proposed infrastructure to serve the proposed development.

“A condition will be imposed on the grant of permission limiting the occupation of the pod development to the use indicated in the application, namely for use by holiday guests visiting Islay and for no other use including permanent residential/letting uses.”