Plans for four new glamping pods on Islay have been approved by council officers despite seven objections from the public.
Katy Farrell lodged the application for planning permission with Argyll and Bute Council for the site at Alt An T-Seilich, at The Oa.
Concerns were raised by objectors on a number of issues, including health and safety concerns relating to tourism use.
However, the authority has given the application the go-ahead, saying that it raised no issues or concerns, and no objections had been received from statutory consultees.
A council officer said in a handling report: “Planning permission is sought for the change of use of a plot of land for the siting of four short-term let holiday accommodation pods within croft land owned by the applicant on The Oa.
“A connection to a private water supply (borehole) and the creation of a private wastewater sewage treatment, for the proposed pods, is also proposed.
“The operational statement submitted with the application outlines that the proposed pods would be available to book online, and each pod would have a maximum of four people per pod, which would equate to a maximum of 16 guests on the site at one time.
“The pods would be sited in a linear formation along the eastern side of the access track, they would be set away from the track, with a dedicated internal access road, with parking and turning areas.
“Officers raised concerns regarding the capacity of the landscape to absorb further development and therefore sought that an LVIA (landscape and visual impact assessment) be submitted.
“The submitted LVIA (light) consisted of 3D visuals of how the pods would be expected to sit within the plot when viewed from the access track.
“The proposed pods are light structures that would sit on the landscape rather than being built into it, essentially temporary in nature which could easily be removed.
“It is noted that the submitted LVIA (light) landscape assessment is basic and does not detail the magnitude of the landscape impacts within the LLA (local landscape area).
“However, in this case, due to the modest nature of the proposed pods, they could be adequately screened and incorporated into the surrounding natural landscape with an appropriately worded pre-commencement condition to secure detailed landscape mitigation and improvement plans. This should involve appropriate planting around the boundaries of the site and around each pod.”
The report added: “The LVIA (light) demonstrates how the modest proposal would sit within the landscape, which would provide an appropriate development opportunity being of a simple design, with a muted palette of finishing materials, which together with the planting recommended by the conditions, would ensure that the proposed development will not result in any significant or adverse visual impacts on the site or its setting within the wider landscape.
“No objections have been received from consultees with regards to the proposed infrastructure to serve the proposed development.
“A condition will be imposed on the grant of permission limiting the occupation of the pod development to the use indicated in the application, namely for use by holiday guests visiting Islay and for no other use including permanent residential/letting uses.”
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