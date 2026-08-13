Plans for a hotel and restaurant to demolish its existing conservatory and build a replacement extension have been approved by council officers.
Management of the Lochside Hotel, in Bowmore on Islay, also requested permission to renovate the existing rear seating areas and terrace.
No representations from the public, expressing either objection or support, were received by Argyll and Bute Council during the planning process.
A council officer said in a handling report: “The application is seeking permission for the removal/demolition of the existing modern flat roof conservatory which would be replaced by a larger single storey conservatory with a mono-pitched solid roof.
“The conservatory extension would form, in essence, a triangular rear extension, to align with the northern boundary.
“The other proposed external changes would consist of a consolidated raised terrace to each side of the proposed conservatory with glass balustrade.
“This proposal will not adversely impact the local residential amenity and there would not be a loss of existing residential accommodation.
“The existing use of the hotel restaurant is proposed and would slightly increase the available cover numbers for the restaurant, which would be welcomed in this popular village.”
The report added: “The proposed extension to the conservatory and the upgrading of the existing external seating areas are an acceptable proposal within an area of the local centre where its intended use will fit well with the existing mix of residential and commercial properties which currently coexist without any conflict.
“The proposed modern materials would not cause an adverse impact to the surrounding conservation area as high-quality materials are proposed and can also be secured via an appropriate planning condition.”
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