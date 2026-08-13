Management of the Lochside Hotel, in Bowmore on Islay, also requested permission to renovate the existing rear seating areas and terrace.

No representations from the public, expressing either objection or support, were received by Argyll and Bute Council during the planning process.

A council officer said in a handling report: “The application is seeking permission for the removal/demolition of the existing modern flat roof conservatory which would be replaced by a larger single storey conservatory with a mono-pitched solid roof.