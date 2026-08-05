South Islay Development’s proposal for land adjacent to the Ramsay Memorial Hall, in Port Ellen, has been approved after Argyll and Bute Council officials sought more detail about traffic and parking arrangements.

No representations were received from the public during the planning process, and the authority has now awarded planning permission.

It will be the first facility on the island for children under three.

An officer said in a handling report: “Argyll and Bute Council area roads officer originally sought the submission of further information by way of a plan identifying a safe pedestrian route between the public road and the proposed children’s nursery as well as details on staffing and pupil numbers.

“The officer noted that the site is located on a private road off the A846 road within a 30mph restriction. The response identifies that the general impact of the development is acceptable.

“Sightlines, drainage SUDs provision and turning facilities are noted as acceptable. The response previously sought clarification on parking allocation across the wider site.

“The applicant has since submitted a parking explanation confirming that the wider site contains 22 spaces, comprising existing and proposed provision, including accessible spaces and EV charging points.

“The applicant advises that the parking arrangement provides for the nursery, Ramsay Hall and pavilion/community uses with peak nursery drop-off/pick-up periods not expected to coincide materially with weekend use of the pitch and hall.”