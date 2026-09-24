Dunlossit Trustees Ltd submitted applications for planning permission and listed building consent for the existing stable yard.

Argyll and Bute Council approved both applications after receiving no public representations.

The proposals will see the northern outbuilding converted to a laundry and linen store, groundskeeper storage and a multi-function space with WC and shower facilities.

The southern buildings will become staff accommodation, including communal living and kitchen areas, an accessible bedroom, bike store and storage.

Three en-suite bedrooms are also planned on the first floor, alongside associated storage.

A council planning officer said the works were “modest” and would not adversely affect the appearance or setting of the buildings or Dunlossit House, which is a Category C listed building