An Islay pupil has been named UHI Argyll’s Overall Schools Link Student of the Year for 2026.
Morgan Brownlee received the honour after excelling on the Construction Craft & Technician NPA course, with tutors praising both his academic ability and the positive contribution he has made in the classroom.
UHI Argyll said Morgan, who moved to Islay only recently, had settled in exceptionally well and quickly emerged as a natural leader among his classmates.
Tutors said he consistently produced work of an outstanding standard, demonstrating real potential for further study, while his respectful and encouraging approach had made a meaningful impact on those around him.
They added that Morgan’s maturity, kindness and positive attitude made him a worthy recipient of the overall Schools Link Student of the Year award.
The award follows the announcement of this year’s local Schools Link Students of the Year, with Campbeltown’s Anya McNeillie and Tarbert’s Rhys McCloskey among those recognised for their achievements across UHI Argyll’s Schools Link programme.
The initiative allows pupils to study college-level courses alongside their school education, helping them develop practical skills and prepare for further education, apprenticeships and future employment.
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