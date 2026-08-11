Marjorie Brown enjoyed a day at the show with her grandchildren Olivia and Cohen McPhee. Photograph: Kenny Craig.

Marjorie Brown enjoyed a day at the show with her grandchildren Olivia and Cohen McPhee. Photograph: Kenny Craig.

Neil and Jack McDonald, of Strathlaggan, were awarded the top honour after their Suffolk had earlier been named overall sheep champion.

The pair were among competitors from across Kintyre and further afield who filled the rings and showground, with cattle, sheep, horses and ponies, dogs and vintage tractors all featuring, alongside a bustling produce, baking and children’s competitions marquee.

J & M Barr, Clochkeil, won the supreme dairy championship; D W Semple, Dippen, took the beef championship; and Callum MacPhail, Garcalfra, was champion in the Clydesdale section.

Heather Dixon won the champion’s cup in the horse and pony section, while Holly Adamson and Bambi took the champion dog title.