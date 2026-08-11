A Suffolk sheep from Islay was named champion of champions at this year’s Kintyre Agricultural Show, which brought livestock exhibitors and members of the community together at Anderston Park last Friday.
Neil and Jack McDonald, of Strathlaggan, were awarded the top honour after their Suffolk had earlier been named overall sheep champion.
The pair were among competitors from across Kintyre and further afield who filled the rings and showground, with cattle, sheep, horses and ponies, dogs and vintage tractors all featuring, alongside a bustling produce, baking and children’s competitions marquee.
J & M Barr, Clochkeil, won the supreme dairy championship; D W Semple, Dippen, took the beef championship; and Callum MacPhail, Garcalfra, was champion in the Clydesdale section.
Heather Dixon won the champion’s cup in the horse and pony section, while Holly Adamson and Bambi took the champion dog title.
The trophies were presented by Kintyre Agricultural Society honorary life member Andrew Ronald Sr, of East Laggan Farm.
The high quality of entries was a feature of the day, particularly in the cattle rings, with visitors from outside Kintyre telling the society that the show’s dairy cattle were among the best they had seen at any show in the country this year.
There was plenty beyond the judging rings to keep visitors entertained, with the return of Craigievern pig racing proving popular in the main ring, where Springbank Campbeltown Pipe Band, bicycle-powered sheep shearing and a tug o’ war also featured.
Trade, agricultural and craft stalls lined the field, with people turning out in bumper numbers to enjoy the day.
Strong winds on Wednesday put the marquees at risk, prompting a rapid response from Kintyre Agricultural Society president Ian McKendrick and the groups members, who brought 11 silage trailers and a lorry to the park to provide shelter, allowing preparations for Friday’s show to continue.
Speaking at the close of the show, Mr McKendrick described himself as “a very happy president”.
He added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank and congratulate all directors and helpers on the success of this year’s show.
“It has been in no small part down to the commitment and hard work of you all, and the extra help from others we received over the whole show period, from gathering the lorry and silage trailers on Wednesday to save the marquees, to the final piece being put in the jigsaw, covering the skip today.
“I have been extremely proud to have worked with you all to ensure another successful show.”
The society thanked its exhibitors, judges, stewards, sponsors, advertisers, trade stands and volunteers, as well as the public for supporting the show.
Coll Cup (best Ayrshire calf): Noah McKean, Clochkeil; Ayr Cattle Society Shield (winner of Ayrshire production class): T M Ralston & Sons, East Drumlemble; Kintyre Farmers Cup (winner of Ayrshire heifer class): J & M Barr, Clochkeil; Merchants Cup (most points Ayrshire): T M Ralston & Sons, East Drumlemble; Society Cup (best Ayrshire home bred): J & M Barr, Clochkeil; Alf King Cup (best Ayrshire, milk section): J & M Barr, Clochkeil; Deosan Cup (best Ayrshire pair, milk): J & M Barr, Clochkeil; Thomas Miller Cup (Ayrshire young stock champion): Jack Ralston, East Drumlemble; Tom Douglas Cup (overall Ayrshire champion): J & M Barr, Clochkeil; Volac Cup (best Holstein calf): Ollie McLachlan, Drumalea; Holstein Breeders ID Smith Cup (milk records class): Gavin Semple, Kilkeddan; John Cullen Salver (Holstein young stock champion): Neil Littleson, Killegruer; Kintyre Holstein Breeders Cup (winner Holstein heifer): Peter Littleson, Killegruer; Alister Cameron Cup (reserve champion Holstein): Gavin Semple, Kilkeddan; Drumalea Cup (champion Holstein): Peter Littleson, Killegruer; Silver Vase (best exhibit 14-25 years old dairy): Jack Ralston, East Drumlemble; Ian McDonald Rose Bowl (dairy interbreed pair): Peter Littleson, Killegruer; Parker Cup (reserve dairy champion): Peter Littleson, Killegruer; Creamery Cup (supreme dairy champion): J & M Barr, Clochkeil; Kintara Cup (best calf led by juvenile): Ellen Currie, Low Dunashery; Corsons Rose Bowl (best cross bred suckled calf): D W Semple, Dippen; McFadyen Cup (most points in beef section): Andrew Hamilton, Kilwhipnach, and R & J Lines, Killocraw; Daniel Riddell Cup (best opposite sex in beef classes): Stuart Currie, Low Dunashery; Messrs Wallace Cup (champion beef animal): D W Semple, Dippen; Wm McLatchie Memorial Cup (best Clydesdale bred in Kintyre): Callum MacPhail, Garcalfra; Society Cup (best Clydesdale bred by exhibitor): Callum MacPhail, Garcalfra; John McCallum Memorial Plate (best Clydesdale): Callum MacPhail, Garcalfra; David MacPhail & Son Cup (best Clydesdale foal): Mairi Ralston, Rhoin; David Smith Cup (champion Clydesdale): Callum MacPhail, Garcalfra; David MacPhail Memorial Cup (reserve champion Clydesdale): Mairi Ralston, Rhoin; Duncan MacKinnon Trophy (best horse dressed and in harness): N/A.
Arnicle Cup (best Blackface milk ewe and lamb): Messrs MacArthur, Arnicle; Duke’s Cup (best group of three Blackfaces): Messrs MacArthur, Arnicle; John R Semple Cup (best Blackface lamb): Toby Welch, North Carrine; Coulinlongart Cup (Blackface male champion): Messrs MacArthur, Arnicle; Maxwell Cup (best Blackface male bred by exhibitor): Messrs MacArthur, Arnicle; Argyll Herald Jubilee Cup (best home-bred Blackface sheep): Messrs MacArthur, Arnicle; Calder Cup (reserve champion, confined): Toby Welch, North Carrine; Archie Black Memorial Cup (Blackface champion, confined): G & J Gillespie, High Tirfergus; James McPhee & Son Cup (most points in Blackface section): G & J Gillespie, High Tirfergus; Sanda Cup (champion Blackface sheep): Messrs MacArthur, Arnicle; Devonia Bowl (most points Ayrshire/Blackface sheep): G & J Gillespie, High Tirfergus; John D McConnachie Cup (champion Blue Leicester): J & M Turner, Kildalloig; Jim Martin/Scotmin Cup (champion Suffolk): N & J McDonald, Strathlaggan; Society Cup (champion Mule/Greyface): J & M Turner, Kildalloig; Thomas Brown Quaich (champion Texel, open): D & J McKenzie, Saddell Glen; David H McKendrick Cup (champion Texel, confined): D & J McKenzie, Saddell Glen; Glen Scotia Cup (champion non-native sheep): Stuart Herraty, Ranachan; Mary Lang Memorial Trophy (best Jacob): Alex Wilson, Baraskomell; McTaggart Cup (best border Leicester): J & M Turner, Kildalloig; Burnside Bar Cup (champion native sheep): Stuart Herraty, Ranachan; Mssrs Jackson/Sym Plate (best pen of fat lambs): Stuart Herraty, Ranachan; Tithebarn Cup (overall sheep champion): N & J McDonald, Strathlaggan; John Forster Memorial Cup (best young handler): Jack Reid; Society Cup (champion dog, confined to Kintyre): Holly Adamson with Bambi; Society Quaich (best old tractor): Jamie Reid; Champion of champions: N & J McDonald, Strathlaggan.
Horse and pony: Tangy Cup: Carolyn Taylor McClarty; Mountain & Moorland Cup: Heather Dixon; Susan Maloney Cup: Katie Tutie; Garth Cup: Maeve Hanna; Currie Cup: Sarah Bateman; McCartney Cup: Blayre Rennie; Champion Watt Cup: Heather Dixon.
Produce and baking: Society Cup (most points in baking): Isobel McConnachie; Kildalloig Rosebowl (most points in vegetable section): Malcolm McMillan; Swanny Farms Cup (most points in floral section): Catherine Ralston.
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