According to the report, 88 per cent of respondents said the experience of being somewhere was the aspect of heritage that mattered most to them.

People reported feeling most connected to heritage while travelling between places, spending time with family and friends, and while on holiday.

Seven in ten survey respondents said they would like to see greater recognition of stories, memories and cultural practices alongside traditional records of historic buildings and sites.

Elizabeth McCrone, director of heritage at HES, said: “Scotland’s heritage is for everyone, and it is created by everyone in Scotland.

“Talking About Heritage has given us valuable information about what matters to people and we’ll be using that to directly shape the ways we recognise, value, and care for heritage.

“It’s amazing that over 6,000 people talked to us about what heritage means to them. We want to keep building relationships with communities to ensure their voices are heard.”

Kerry Baker, Gaelic in the community and heritage officer at Islay Gaelic Centre, welcomed the findings.

She said: “The Talking About Heritage report highlights the important role heritage plays in connecting people to their communities, identities and shared stories.

“For island communities such as Islay, heritage is a living part of everyday life, shaping our sense of place and belonging.

“Gaelic language, culture and heritage remain vital to communities across Scotland, and this report reinforces the importance of recognising and celebrating these traditions for future generations.

“We are pleased to support this work and look forward to contributing to the ongoing conversation about the future of heritage.”