Residents on Islay have helped shape a national discussion on the future of Scotland’s heritage, with findings from one of the country’s largest-ever heritage consultations now published.
Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has released its Talking About Heritage report, revealing what more than 6,300 people from across Scotland said about the places, traditions and stories that matter most to them.
Among those taking part were around 30 Gaelic speakers who attended a special workshop at the Islay Gaelic Centre.
The event was organised to ensure Gaelic-speaking communities were represented in the nationwide conversation.
Participants described heritage as being closely linked to Gaelic culture, community memory and the island’s landscape.
Traditional houses, chapels and ancient stone circles were highlighted as places of particular significance, with attendees emphasising their connections to Gaelic language and cultural traditions.
Those taking part also called for Gaelic to be more visible in everyday life through increased use on signage and within education.
The workshop explored how heritage can be protected and shared for future generations. Participants highlighted the importance of training in traditional skills, an issue that HES has previously described as reaching crisis levels within the wider heritage sector.
Across Scotland, the consultation found people have a broad and inclusive understanding of heritage.
While historic buildings remain important, many respondents said heritage is about experiences, memories and cultural traditions as much as physical places.
According to the report, 88 per cent of respondents said the experience of being somewhere was the aspect of heritage that mattered most to them.
People reported feeling most connected to heritage while travelling between places, spending time with family and friends, and while on holiday.
Seven in ten survey respondents said they would like to see greater recognition of stories, memories and cultural practices alongside traditional records of historic buildings and sites.
Elizabeth McCrone, director of heritage at HES, said: “Scotland’s heritage is for everyone, and it is created by everyone in Scotland.
“Talking About Heritage has given us valuable information about what matters to people and we’ll be using that to directly shape the ways we recognise, value, and care for heritage.
“It’s amazing that over 6,000 people talked to us about what heritage means to them. We want to keep building relationships with communities to ensure their voices are heard.”
Kerry Baker, Gaelic in the community and heritage officer at Islay Gaelic Centre, welcomed the findings.
She said: “The Talking About Heritage report highlights the important role heritage plays in connecting people to their communities, identities and shared stories.
“For island communities such as Islay, heritage is a living part of everyday life, shaping our sense of place and belonging.
“Gaelic language, culture and heritage remain vital to communities across Scotland, and this report reinforces the importance of recognising and celebrating these traditions for future generations.
“We are pleased to support this work and look forward to contributing to the ongoing conversation about the future of heritage.”
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