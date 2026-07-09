The UK Government has launched a major review of cash services after rural MPs raised concerns.

The survey comes at a critical time for Uist, where the Bank of Scotland’s Balivanich branch closed this month.

Earlier this year Lloyds Banking Group, the UK’s biggest banking group, said 95 bank branches would close in 2026 and 2027 across its brands.

This consists of 53 Lloyds Bank branches, 31 Halifax locations, and 11 Bank of Scotland (BoS) sites - including those in Lochgilphead in Argyll on 22 June, and in Balivanich on Benbecula on 1 July.

Shutting Balivanich leaves the entire 130 mile long archipelago from Barra to the Butt of Lewis with only one BoS branch in Stornoway, and the 60 mile long island chain of North and South Uist and Benbecula with just a single bank – the Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Lochboisdale.

Uist, with a population of 4,500, did not meet the 10k population criteria for a banking hub, which allows customers to engage with a range of banks in one place.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar repeatedly asked Lloyds to halt the closure, but "despite these representations and the consistent efforts of the community and other elected representatives," it said, "the bank progressed with the closure".

The Comhairle’s Leader, Councillor Paul Steele, said: “We are seeing a worrying trend of large corporations creating a monopoly of services on our islands and then withdrawing them with no concern for their loyal customers.

"As the only bank in Benbecula the Bank of Scotland provided a crucial service to the community, particularly to vulnerable residents and local businesses.

"The access to banking review must address this trend and ensure that legislation is put in place to stop the withdrawal of banking services where no equivalent alternative is available.

“As a resident of Uist and community representative, I fully understand the effect this closure will have on our islands. This decision was taken with inadequate understanding of the needs and circumstances of our community. I would like to thank all those who have campaigned on this issue.”

The Access to Banking Services Review was commissioned by UK Government in May to consider whether declining access to in-person banking services is causing consumer detriment, and the scale of any detriment.

The Comhairle is encouraging members of the public and impacted businesses to take part. The deadline for submissions is 20 July.

Last month Na h-Eileanan an Iar’s MP Torcuil Crichton renewed calls for the bank to pause its branch closure, after a survey revealed the importance of cash to the Highlands and Islands economy.

The poll showed fewer than five per cent of people living in the Highlands and Islands support a cashless society.

Mr Crichton said: “Our local community needs access to full cash services, and to deny that right is to penalise them for their island location. That simply is not acceptable.

“Scotland has lost almost 70% of its bank and building society branches since 2015. That impact is felt right across rural Scotland, but here in our islands, the effect is more brutal still.

“What works in Edinburgh, does not work here, where the nearest alternative may be a day away by land and sea.

“It is critical that island voices are heard. The quickest way to do that is to complete the online Smart Survey, but responses can also be sent by email to Accesstobankingservices@hmtreasury.gov.uk, or by writing to Access to Banking Services Review, Financial Services Group, 1st Floor, HM Treasury, 1 Horse Guards Road, London SW1A 2HQ."

A Bank of Scotland spokesperson said: “We offer more choice and ways to manage money than any other bank and our customers in Benbecula can use our new cash deposit and withdrawal machine, visit a PayPoint location, bank at the Post Office, all alongside banking over the phone, through our app and online.”