The Outer Hebrides’ MP has backed the traditional guga hunt of Lewis, and hit out at "neo-colonial" campaigners who want to ban it - and their bird costumes.
The guga hunt is the UK’s last legal seabird hunt. It takes place annually on the remote island of Sula Sgeir, where months-old Gannet chicks are killed by a group of ten men who travel from Ness on the Isle of Lewis.
While the practice originated in times of hardship as a source of sustenance, today the birds are killed primarily to maintain tradition, with their flesh considered a delicacy.
It is once again under consideration for 2026, after an application was submitted by the hunting team to Scotland’s nature agency NatureScot.
The Scottish Parliament is considering a petition, created by wildlife photographer Rachel Bigsby, urging ministers to remove the power to grant licences for taking gannets on Sula Sgeir. So far the petition has topped 104,000 signatures.
Two demonstrators dressed as gannets, from the campaign group Abolish the Guga Hunt, scaled the NatureScot building in Inverness and perched on the rooftop over two nights in March.
In May’s Holyrood election, again dressed as a gannet, the founder of another campaign group Protect the Wild, Robert Pownall, stood as a candidate in the Edinburgh Central seat on a bill to end the hunt, gaining 41 votes.
Torcuil Crichton, Labour MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar, has now decided to speak out.
"Until now I have hesitated to comment on what its own organisers pronounce as the campaign to ’Abolish the Goo-ga Hunt’," Mr Crichton said.
"It struck me as another one of these boring examples of attention-seeking behaviour, enabled by social media and fuelled by a lack of real purpose in life.
"The ’Goo-ga’ campaign does fall into the virtue-signalling camp of activism and to prove their commitment someone undertook a sweat-drenched election campaign in a penguin suit (he didn’t look anything like a gannet) and was willing to put others at risk by climbing onto the roof of a public building. I am sure the activists involved saw these as selfless endeavours.
"But if the attendant publicity is having the slightest effect on the scientific considerations of NatureScot then it is time to speak out. The science is clear that the bird population levels on Sula Sgeir can easily accommodate the Ness harvest.
"The guga harvest is an essential part of the history, culture and identity of Ness. It is conducted with due reverence to sustainability and importantly to what it means to the continuation of the living tradition of the islands.
"This egotistical campaign is at the extreme end of the kind of green neo-colonialism we last saw with the attempt to impose Highly Protected Marine Areas to close down the seas around the Hebrides.
"The human population of these islands have lived in harmony with the environment for centuries. We don’t campaigners with a saviour-complex to tell us what is good for us."
Devon Docherty, Scottish Campaigns Manager at Protect the Wild, said: "We suggest Mr Torcuil Crichton MP might want to take a trip to Specsavers if he thought our tailor-made gannet costume was a penguin.
"Unfortunately, a man so busy looking down his nose at wildlife campaigners appears to have lost sight of the people he was elected to represent - many of whom oppose the guga hunt, but are afraid to speak out because of exactly the kind of dismissive, belittling rhetoric his statement exemplifies.
"He would also be wise to look at the history and stated values of his own party. After all, defenders of fox hunting relied on exactly the same arguments used in favour of the guga hunt: tradition, culture, heritage and rural identity. Labour rightly rejected them then. Why accept them now?
"The Guga hunt is indeed part of the history of Ness. But that is exactly where it should stay, because the mass slaughter of native wildlife clearly has no place in Scotland’s future."
The founder of Abolish the Guga Hunt, Jamie Moyes, told us: "The Men of Ness are the only group in the UK with a legal loophole to kill protected seabirds. Without that ’get out of jail free card’ anyone else carrying out the same activity would be facing a prison sentence of six months for each baby gannet they kill.
"When I started this campaign just over a year ago I was supported by a few friends, so I am greatly encouraged to now see the SSPCA, Scottish Seabird Centre, Protect the Wild, OneKind, League Against Cruel Sports and many Hunt Saboteur groups join in with calls to end the guga hunt, using direct action if needed.
"Torcuil Crichton MP comments on the killing of a protected species only reflects how desperate he is to keep his job. At no point does he have the commitment to actually talk through the beating to death of baby chicks and how that could ever be done humanely, instead he goes on the attack of activists, vainly hoping it will serve him well in keeping him employed. He can say whatever he likes, but it won’t stop what the animal rights activists from coming over to stop it physically if needs be."
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