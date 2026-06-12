The guga hunt is the UK’s last legal seabird hunt. It takes place annually on the remote island of Sula Sgeir, where months-old Gannet chicks are killed by a group of ten men who travel from Ness on the Isle of Lewis.

While the practice originated in times of hardship as a source of sustenance, today the birds are killed primarily to maintain tradition, with their flesh considered a delicacy.

It is once again under consideration for 2026, after an application was submitted by the hunting team to Scotland’s nature agency NatureScot.

The Scottish Parliament is considering a petition, created by wildlife photographer Rachel Bigsby, urging ministers to remove the power to grant licences for taking gannets on Sula Sgeir. So far the petition has topped 104,000 signatures.

Two demonstrators dressed as gannets, from the campaign group Abolish the Guga Hunt, scaled the NatureScot building in Inverness and perched on the rooftop over two nights in March.

In May’s Holyrood election, again dressed as a gannet, the founder of another campaign group Protect the Wild, Robert Pownall, stood as a candidate in the Edinburgh Central seat on a bill to end the hunt, gaining 41 votes.

Torcuil Crichton, Labour MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar, has now decided to speak out.