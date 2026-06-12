A draft proposal, to go out to consultation, on the plans for the Tobermory South site was agreed by Argyll and Bute Council’s community services committee last week.

But a meeting of local councillors heard that a ‘round table’ discussion was needed between the councillors and the local community.

The discussion took place during public question time at a meeting of the council’s Oban Lorn and the Isles area committee on Wednesday, June 10.

Tracy Mayo, chair of Mull Campus Working Group, said: “This is one of the biggest things affecting our community. Legal information is privileged, but we have not seen the advice and have had no conversation on it.

“We are not trying to push against our council, we are trying to ensure everything is done properly. But we are being seen as antagonistic and it is getting very difficult for the community.

“It is not us in any way trying to be antagonistic and that needs to be clear. We do not expect councillors to agree with us and some have tried to engage with us, but we have had no round table talks to discuss this in a proper forum.”

Councillor Julie McKenzie (Independent, Oban North and Lorn) said: “We are seeing growing levels of frustration across the communities of Argyll and Bute, who are all saying the same thing. They all say there is an unwillingness from the council to engage with the community.

“There seems to be an opportunity for the council and administration to sit back and reflect on what communities are saying and look at how things can be done better.

“I want to appeal today, based on the fact this is what we are hearing, we need to do better. The administration needs to deliver on the promise it came in with – to do better for communities.

“Can we begin this and can we kick this off with listening to what has been requested, which is councillors sitting round a table and listening and engaging with the community of Mull? Can we agree to host a meeting?”

Councillor Kieron Green (Independent, Oban North and Lorn), responded: “In my capacities as area chair and policy lead, I have attended meetings and sought to engage with the community.”

Councillor McKenzie then said: “It is a simple yes/no answer. Can we, as the area committee, commit to meeting with the community of Mull on this issue?”

Councillor Green said: “It is absolutely open to individual members to meet with whoever they wish. I need to seek advice from officers on how appropriate it would be for the area committee as a whole to meet with them.”

Alongside the consultation, a public meeting was planned by the council in the school’s existing building on Thursday, September 17 at 6pm.