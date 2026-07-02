Malcolm Sinclair, secretary of Lochgilphead Community Council, said: “Almost all of the proceeds from the GoFundMe appeal together with the cash donations from the public via The Community Shop have been distributed to those who suffered as a result of the fire in December.

“We have been working closely with ACHA to ensure an equitable division of the funds from the appeal.

“At the time of the fire there were four residents in the 61 Lochnell Street tenement block, including the man who died.”

Describing the harrowing events, Mr McGlynn said: “It’s not until everything calms down that you realise what actually happened.

“It was a Sunday morning, first thing. I was very lucky. I had gone to my bed early and then I woke up at something like 5am.

“I was trying to get back to sleep and I couldn’t, I was very lucky I couldn’t.

“I thought I could smell smoke, but I thought it was just somebody making breakfast.

“Then I went back through to the living room and there was smoke coming through the floor. I realised this was serious. I was still in my pyjamas.”

He continued: “The smoke was getting so bad in the flat I had to go into the close to see my phone.

“The close was so full of smoke I couldn’t see anything. I thought I might not make it out of there.

“I used to be a volunteer fireman so I knew it was bad. It was very hard to breathe, total darkness. Because of the concrete I could feel my way down. I finally made it out in my pyjamas and bare feet and managed to phone the fire service.

“Then the next minute the whole building was just ablaze.

“I was thinking, that’s everything I have in that flat, apart from my phone and my pyjamas. I didn’t even have shoes on.

“Willie Brown very kindly took me in, gave me a cup of tea and a pair of boots.

“I have no idea what is happening with the flat. I really want nothing to do with it.