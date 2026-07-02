A former resident who lost everything in a fatal fire at a block of Lochgilphead flats has thanked the community following the distribution of proceeds from a fundraising appeal.
The devastating fire on December 14 last year destroyed the homes at 61 Lochnell Street, claiming one life and sending two people to hospital.
Six flats were left uninhabitable and neighbouring properties at 59 Lochnell Street were also badly damaged.
Drew McGlynn, 70, escaped the early morning inferno in his bare feet, wearing his pyjamas and clutching his mobile phone which he used to call 999.
Residents moved into various forms of temporary accommodation in the aftermath.
Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA), which organised emergency funding, reported that eight tenants were temporarily displaced from their homes. Others have not returned.
Within days, Lochgilphead Community Council and The Community Shop set up the “Lochgilphead fire support” Gofundme page.
More than £11,500 was raised through online donations and cash contributions at the shop when people were moved to help those who had lost so much.
Mr McGlynn, who is still traumatised, wanted to say a public thank you to everyone who helped in so many ways. He also wanted to pass on his condolences to the family of his friend and neighbour who died.
Unable to even walk past his former home, he has since been rehoused at a Fyne Homes property in Lochgilphead.
He said: “This is my chance to say thank you because I have no idea who has donated. This way I can give them a public thank you.
“I can’t say enough how kind folk were. It has allowed me to get my life back on track again thanks to those donations.
“I would also like to thank the community council and Malcolm Sinclair for facilitating the whole thing.
“People have been really good to me, with clothes and various things, to help me out. People put me up, I was sofa surfing for a few months after.
“The whole thing was pretty traumatic.
“I moved into a new place, I didn’t even have carpets.
“People had to start again from nothing. I would like to thank everyone for all of the money that was donated so kindly by so many people. It literally saved my life. If it wasn’t for that fund I would literally be sitting here with a camp bed and a gas stove.”
Malcolm Sinclair, secretary of Lochgilphead Community Council, said: “Almost all of the proceeds from the GoFundMe appeal together with the cash donations from the public via The Community Shop have been distributed to those who suffered as a result of the fire in December.
“We have been working closely with ACHA to ensure an equitable division of the funds from the appeal.
“At the time of the fire there were four residents in the 61 Lochnell Street tenement block, including the man who died.”
Describing the harrowing events, Mr McGlynn said: “It’s not until everything calms down that you realise what actually happened.
“It was a Sunday morning, first thing. I was very lucky. I had gone to my bed early and then I woke up at something like 5am.
“I was trying to get back to sleep and I couldn’t, I was very lucky I couldn’t.
“I thought I could smell smoke, but I thought it was just somebody making breakfast.
“Then I went back through to the living room and there was smoke coming through the floor. I realised this was serious. I was still in my pyjamas.”
He continued: “The smoke was getting so bad in the flat I had to go into the close to see my phone.
“The close was so full of smoke I couldn’t see anything. I thought I might not make it out of there.
“I used to be a volunteer fireman so I knew it was bad. It was very hard to breathe, total darkness. Because of the concrete I could feel my way down. I finally made it out in my pyjamas and bare feet and managed to phone the fire service.
“Then the next minute the whole building was just ablaze.
“I was thinking, that’s everything I have in that flat, apart from my phone and my pyjamas. I didn’t even have shoes on.
“Willie Brown very kindly took me in, gave me a cup of tea and a pair of boots.
“I have no idea what is happening with the flat. I really want nothing to do with it.
“With the trauma of the whole thing I can’t even walk past it to be quite honest.”
Scott McBride, manager of The Community Shop, said: “I think the response from the community as a whole was overwhelming and touching.
“People wanted to help and support, whether that was by coming in here and donating or doing it online.
“As a community shop, we were proud and pleased to be some small part in helping. It was the people in the community who really made a difference by putting their hands in their pockets and helping people.
“We did have quite a few people coming in who weren’t as confident with using things online but who still wanted to help. That’s why we got involved.”
Sandra McLeod, director of customer experience at ACHA, said: “It’s great to see the community has come together to support those in their time of need, and we’re delighted that the funds have been distributed.
“We saw the generosity of the people of Lochgilphead first hand, as we were inundated with donations of clothing and much more. Combined with the excellent fundraising drive, this is a testament to the immense community spirit in the area.”
She added: “In terms of repair timelines, the complexity of the ownership structure and differing insurance arrangements across the various parties - which unfortunately includes some residences that were not insured - mean the process for agreeing works, including reinstatement, is not straightforward.
“This is currently in the hands of the insurers and their appointed loss adjusters and surveyors, and is being progressed with all parties keen to reach a resolution and get works started as quickly as possible.”
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