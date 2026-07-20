Held at a rain-soaked Tarbert Harbour, the two-day event began with the crowning of Seafood Queen Ella MacNab, before Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto opened the emergency services-themed parade at 1pm on July 4.

As hundreds of people joined the parade through the town, organisers Margaret MacNeil and Duncan MacGregor praised the festival’s ’Royal Family’ and everyone taking part for keeping smiles on their faces throughout.

Margaret said: "No matter how wet everyone was getting, they just seemed to love it, and they had a great time.

"We received a great deal of sponsorship, which meant we were able to make sure the festival could go ahead.

"So I just really want to thank everyone who helped make the weekend possible."