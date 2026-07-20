Organisers of the Tarbert Seafood Festival have thanked everyone who braved the weather to make the landmark weekend a success.
Held at a rain-soaked Tarbert Harbour, the two-day event began with the crowning of Seafood Queen Ella MacNab, before Argyll and Bute MSP Jenni Minto opened the emergency services-themed parade at 1pm on July 4.
As hundreds of people joined the parade through the town, organisers Margaret MacNeil and Duncan MacGregor praised the festival’s ’Royal Family’ and everyone taking part for keeping smiles on their faces throughout.
Margaret said: "No matter how wet everyone was getting, they just seemed to love it, and they had a great time.
"We received a great deal of sponsorship, which meant we were able to make sure the festival could go ahead.
"So I just really want to thank everyone who helped make the weekend possible."
True to the festival’s name, there was a vast array of seafood on display, with cookery demonstrations from Glaschu head chef Connor Magee and long-standing festival supporter Mike Leslie of The Coachman Hotel.
Following the parade, attendees enjoyed a range of food stalls, alongside performances from Loch Fyne Pipe Band, a children’s disco, and T J Mac.
Guests were also welcomed aboard HMS Biter, a coastal patrol vessel, whose crew took part in the event.
Margaret added: "Some of the seafood on display was just incredible. It was really, really well supported despite the weather."
On Sunday, the traditional ’Beer on the Pier’ event was relocated to the harbour marquee due to the weather.
Despite the move, guests were treated to performances from The Democrats, After You, Feeva, and Vibe Three.
Seafood Queen Ella MacNab, alongside princesses Rhayn Laing and Skye Brailsford, presented prizes for the various competitions held throughout the weekend.
A festival raffle also took place throughout the day, with all proceeds going towards funding future festivals.
Margaret, Duncan, and the rest of the committee plan to write personally to all the sponsors and donors following yet another successful event.
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