It comes as First Minister John Swinney MSP set out his vision to build a “rewired and reimagined” Scottish state with a stronger economy at its heart.

The SNP leader outlined his focus on public sector reform which are aimed at driving improvements in the NHS while will ensuring households are supported against the rising cost of living.

The plans include centralising and streamlining the NHS in Scotland by replacing Scotland’s 14 territorial health boards with just two strategic boards.



John Swinney said he would deliver leadership to deal with violence against women and girls, build community cohesion and make the case for Scotland’s right to decide her own future.