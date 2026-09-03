Jenni Minto, MSP for Argyll and Bute, has backed the SNP Scottish Government’s programme for government, calling it “transformational”.
It comes as First Minister John Swinney MSP set out his vision to build a “rewired and reimagined” Scottish state with a stronger economy at its heart.
The SNP leader outlined his focus on public sector reform which are aimed at driving improvements in the NHS while will ensuring households are supported against the rising cost of living.
The plans include centralising and streamlining the NHS in Scotland by replacing Scotland’s 14 territorial health boards with just two strategic boards.
John Swinney said he would deliver leadership to deal with violence against women and girls, build community cohesion and make the case for Scotland’s right to decide her own future.
Commenting, SNP MSP for Argyll and Bute, Jenni Minto, said: "In the next year, the SNP Government will deliver transformational change to Scotland, built upon a stronger economy and by putting more money in people’s pockets.
“This programme will deliver the most radical change in the history of Holyrood - rewiring and reimagining the Scottish state to deliver for the people of Argyll and Bute.
“We will drive improvements in our NHS, support Scottish households with the cost-of-living crisis and take action on violence against women and girls – building cohesion across Scotland.
“The SNP is always on Scotland’s side, and we will ensure communities across Argyll and Bute are supported by stronger public services and a thriving economy – that’s what we are doing now, just imagine what we could do through a fresh start with independence.”
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