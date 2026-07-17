While they are not out to break any records for completing the course, they are hoping to raise a fair amount for the Breast Cancer Now charity.

Seventeen-year-old Asher and 20-year-old Noah Johnston came up with the idea both for the experience and after noting several members of their family had suffered from the disease over many years.

Both are keen sportsmen, Asher having played for Fort William FC’s Junior teams and Noah as an award winning boxer with Lochaber Phoenix Boxing Club. Fitness will play a key role in their endeavour and both are up for the challenge.