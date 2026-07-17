Two brothers from Caol will be setting off on the 97 mile trek from Milngavie to Fort William along the well worn track of the West Highland Way, starting on Saturday August 22.
While they are not out to break any records for completing the course, they are hoping to raise a fair amount for the Breast Cancer Now charity.
Seventeen-year-old Asher and 20-year-old Noah Johnston came up with the idea both for the experience and after noting several members of their family had suffered from the disease over many years.
Both are keen sportsmen, Asher having played for Fort William FC’s Junior teams and Noah as an award winning boxer with Lochaber Phoenix Boxing Club. Fitness will play a key role in their endeavour and both are up for the challenge.
While Asher is now in sixth year at Lochaber High School and also working part-time at Lochaber Leisure Centre, Noah now works away from home, so the start date was chosen to allow for a week on the road to fit in with his leave.
Asher said: "In the UK roughly 59,000 women are diagnosed with Breast cancer every year, it takes the lives of loved ones far too soon and leaves a permanent scar on those left behind.
"Throughout our young lives we’ve already seen multiple close family members suffer from breast cancer and so we’ve decided we want to try and make a difference and bring this issue to light."
Noah added: "We are going to be doing the West Highland Way later this year, for Breast Cancer Now charity to contribute towards their work in research and providing for sufferers of the illness.
"As Asher said, breast cancer has impacted multiple people in our family throughout our lives and so we are both keen to do something that can raise awareness of the condition and raise some money while doing so.
"We understand that nobody is made of money these days but we would be grateful for anything you can give."
A JustGiving page has been set up and donations can be made by clicking on the link or visiting www.justgiving.com/page/asher-johnston-1.
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