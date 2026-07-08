The article they produced was published in their school newspaper, and now it has been picked up by the bigwigs in local press.

The six strong student body at the tiny primary school along the shores of Loch Creran were tasked with writing an article persuading children to join their school.

Join our School - By Barcaldine Primary School

Good-whatever-time-of-day-it-is-when-you-read-this. You may not have heard of us before. We are a very small school. We’re situated in an amazing village called Barcaldine next to the beautiful Loch Creran (that we get to visit on occasions).

We are privileged to go to Taynuilt primary school every Friday (and other special events), allowing us to meet up with friends and form new relationships. Sometimes we even get to do ceilidh dancing as a fun activity.

There are six of us at the moment with a wide range of ages all the way up to P6. As a result of our small numbers, we get more direct education in lots of great subjects to help us learn in fun and interactive ways.

On Tuesdays, a volunteer named Sue Greenwood comes in to teach us about plants and gardening. We have planted many crops and are learning about crop rotation and compatibility.

You may have seen us before in The Oban Times especially in the “Growing Together” section (all about crops and the Horticultural society). Sue is extremely knowledgeable about the wilderness and passes that wisdom down to us.

We regularly get eye-to-eye with nature for instance, on Thursdays, we visit the stunning woods across the road from the school building. It’s so peaceful listening to the birds singing their cheerful little songs and running around the mossy woodland landscape.

We have even made hedgehog houses and squirrel feeders to help establish a healthy ecosystem. Of course, we get a play as well.

Our playground offers multiple opportunities for games. We have some paving, but it’s mostly grass so we don’t hurt ourselves as much.

We also get to go on amazing field trips to incredible places like Blair Drummond safari and adventure park where we got to see the amazing animals like chimps, giraffes, rhinos and MORE. We also went to Glasgow to see Aladdin and get McDonald’s (according to Mirren, one of our pupils, that was the main purpose of the trip).

Finally, we went to STEM-ovators in the Corran Halls where we got to present our climate smarter model and unexpectedly, we won the biggest prize of £200 to spend on science things!

We have given reasons why Barcaldine is the best school around and we hope to see your child after the summer holidays!