The council-run ferry "is absolutely crippling Jura and its economy", said Scott Muir of Jura Community Council, which struggled to get information and an explanation.

"Argyll and Bute’s communication has been absolutely diabolical for the last two years now," he said. "Nobody there cares or pushes for us, and it’s getting harder from a community council level to fight when you have no communication coming back from the people in charge of our lifeline ferry service."

The "lack of respect for the community is shocking", said another Jura Community Councillor Charlotte Gillett, adding the council’s sudden cut left the island "vulnerable" and in "chaos and confusion".

Getting on or off Jura, chosen by George Orwell in 1946-8 as an "extremely ungetatable place" to write the dystopian novel ’1984’, is once again proving a trial for its 250 residents, and thousands of visitors, thanks to the council’s boot.

They have only four options. One is a passenger ferry between Jura’s village, Craighouse, and Tayvallich on the mainland, twice daily from 8am to 7pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, from April to September.

All other options involve Jura’s larger neighbour, Islay, which has a population over 3,000, the high school, a hospital, and more sources of employment and entertainment such as after-school clubs, restaurants, evening classes, and shows.

Islay is home to an airport, with daily flights to and from Glasgow, the last landing at Glenegedale around 6pm, which, even with no delays, barely catches the (now final) 6.30pm ferry 16 miles away from Islay to Jura.

Anyone driving a vehicle must go via Islay, on CalMac’s "big ferry" between Kennacraig on the mainland and Port Askaig only, while Port Ellen is closed for upgrades until 2029. The last CalMac ferry arrives in Port Askaig at 8pm on most days in the summer and winter.

Drivers and passengers going between Islay and Jura must rely on the "wee ferry" from Port Askaig to Feolin, the MV Eilean Dhiura run by Argyll and Bute Council, shuttling back and forth between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

For many years, if requested in advance, the council did both an early morning and a late evening run - until it suddenly cut the 9.30pm service with no consultation, island communities impact assessement, or even notice.

It means people can be stranded on Islay, paying hundreds of pounds to stay overnight. As a result, Jurachs are not going to Islay for evenings, and visitors are not coming to the island. Tourism businesses have resorted to organising their own boats to get guests across the 1km-wide Sound of Islay.

One islander, due to return from hospital via the CalMac ferry arriving in Islay at 8pm, asked the council if they now had to cancel their appointment. The council "refuses to answer any questions about why this major part of our ferry service has been cut", or "why it’s not been open to a public consultation", they said.



"I’d love to see the evidence behind this decision," said another islander. "I’d be interested to know whether anyone actually assessed the impact on Jura before these changes were made.

"For an island community, connectivity isn’t a convenience – it’s holding daily life together. You can’t keep talking about supporting island communities while quietly unpicking the services we rely on."

Argyll and Bute Council told us: "We would love to do everything our communities ask of us and have provided these additional, discretionary evening sailings for as long as we could, with the resources we have.

"However, it has become increasingly challenging to meet the demands of delivering them safely and legally when the early morning discretionary sailing has become more popular.

“The change to the late sailing was introduced without the level of notification and engagement the community would reasonably expect, and we apologise for the confusion and uncertainty this has caused.

"We will review the operation of the discretionary sailings, and the wider timetable, and invite the community council to meet with us to discuss the issues raised."