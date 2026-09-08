The team travelled to Jura to gather data on the rock across the island’s outcrops of exposed rocks using a tool called a Schmidt hammer. The tool measures the hardness of rock with a spring-loaded head that measures how far it rebounds when it hits a surface, with harder surfaces causing it to rebound further.

The researchers took 832 separate readings across 35 outcrops along Jura’s single road, providing them with a wealth of data about the relative hardnesses of the island’s rocks. Their data, which showed that the quartzite is around three times harder than the slate, enabled them to build a map of the strength of rocks across Jura.

Back in their labs, they used the data as the basis of three computer models of bedrock and sediment strength which simulated different scenarios for how the knickpoints might change in response to river flow since their formation.

One model was based on the assumption that the type of rock made no difference to erosion patterns. A second assumed harder rocks are always more difficult for rivers to erode than softer ones. The third took into account both the strength of the riverbed and the hardness of the sediment the river carried.

They compared the results of each model against the actual knickpoints on the island to find which simulation best fit how the landscape changed over time in the real world.

Dr Smith said: “What surprised us was that simply assigning different erosion rates to hard and soft rocks didn’t improve the predictions. In fact, it performed slightly worse than assuming erosion rates were the same everywhere.

“What our modelling showed actually mattered was the difference in hardness between the sediment being carried by the river and the bedrock beneath it. In some cases, hard sediment moving over softer bedrock can increase erosion far beyond what we’d predict from the bedrock strength alone."

As computing power grows, the researchers hope the additional nuance uncovered by their research could one day help inform the development of large-scale models and ‘digital twins’ of the planet’s geological processes.