A mum whose daughter was killed by logs almost a decade ago is organising a charity ceilidh on what would have been her 18th birthday.
Karina Macpherson from Dunbeg said birthdays since the tragedy happened have always been difficult, but Kayla’s 18th on December 20 will be by far the hardest.
To help her get through it, she and family and friends are planning a big party that fun-loving Kayla would have enjoyed.
At the same time, the event at Oban’s Argyllshire Gathering Halls from 2.30pm to 8pm will be raising funds for two cancer charities.
Kayla was just eight when she became trapped by falling logs near the village of Benderloch during a family walk in a forest. She was declared dead at the scene.
Karina is asking people to save the party date for Sunday December 20.
"It’s a special birthday so it’s going to be much harder this year, but I wanted to make sure she had a big party. She would love it!" said Karina who has three other children – sons Ruairidh who is 15, Ronnie aged 10, and two-year-old Rocco.
"Having something to plan and focus on in the lead-up to her birthday will be a help. Kayla loved fun, music, and dancing. She loved doing her nails, her hair. She was a girly girl and would’ve loved a party," she added.
The bright-as-a-button youngster attended Rockfield’s Gaelic Medium school where she was fluent in Gaelic. She had a heart of gold, not only being a devoted, caring big sister to her wee brothers, but also giving to charity.
Kayla once cut her long hair to send to The Little Princess Charity so it could be used to make wigs for sick children with hair loss.
Proceeds from the ceilidh will be split between The Little Princess Charity and the Beatson Cancer Charity in memory of Kayla’s young farmer cousin Dougie MacDonald, who died earlier this year after a short illness.
Party plans are coming together, with ceilidh music, face painting, raffles, and a bouncy castle included in the highlights – the search for a suitable Santa is still on if anyone can help.
"I’ve been gobsmacked at people’s generosity so far, everyone has been so kind giving prizes and offering help, although we still need a Santa," said Karina, adding: "We would love people to keep the date in their diaries and come along to support us. It would mean so much to our family to have your love and support on the day, while helping us raise money for two amazing causes that are close to our hearts."
If you can help, Karina can be emailed here: obankarina@googlemail.com
Kayla’s best friend Erinn Higgins is making friendship bracelets, which she used to do with Kayla, and will be selling them at the event. Any businesses who would like to sponsor the bouncy castle hire and the face painter would also be welcome. Karina’s brother, who runs Macpherson Contracting Ltd, is already sponsoring bands on the night – Achnaba and Calamity Crofters.
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