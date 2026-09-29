Karina Macpherson from Dunbeg said birthdays since the tragedy happened have always been difficult, but Kayla’s 18th on December 20 will be by far the hardest.

To help her get through it, she and family and friends are planning a big party that fun-loving Kayla would have enjoyed.

At the same time, the event at Oban’s Argyllshire Gathering Halls from 2.30pm to 8pm will be raising funds for two cancer charities.

Kayla was just eight when she became trapped by falling logs near the village of Benderloch during a family walk in a forest. She was declared dead at the scene.

Karina is asking people to save the party date for Sunday December 20.

"It’s a special birthday so it’s going to be much harder this year, but I wanted to make sure she had a big party. She would love it!" said Karina who has three other children – sons Ruairidh who is 15, Ronnie aged 10, and two-year-old Rocco.

"Having something to plan and focus on in the lead-up to her birthday will be a help. Kayla loved fun, music, and dancing. She loved doing her nails, her hair. She was a girly girl and would’ve loved a party," she added.

The bright-as-a-button youngster attended Rockfield’s Gaelic Medium school where she was fluent in Gaelic. She had a heart of gold, not only being a devoted, caring big sister to her wee brothers, but also giving to charity.