An official ceremony was held to mark the resumption of the village’s post office counter and banking services which will now be located in the Kilchoan Community Centre.

The village’s 150 residents and many tourists had been without a post office since October last year.

Postie for 32 years, Bridget Cameron, and long-term Achateny postmaster Chrissie MacLachlan performed the ceremonial duties, cutting the ribbon and welcoming the great turnout of residents and visitors who raised a glass of Prosecco to mark the happy occasion.

Fittingly, the gathered crowds were heralded by piper David Doherty, the previous Kilchoan postmaster.