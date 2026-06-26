Postal services in Kilchoan will get a stamp of approval in August when a new Post Office opens in the Community Centre on Pier Road.
The move will restore the service to the community after it was temporarily halted in October 2025 due to the closure of The Ferry Stores.
Residents wishing to visit an actual Post Office then had to travel 22 miles to Acharacle.
A Post Office spokesperson said: "We are keen to restore service to this community as soon as possible, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans."
The relocated Post Office is due to open on Tuesday August 4 at 1pm and will be open to the public thereafter on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays: 9 - 11am, providing six hours of service per week.
The new branch will be located approximately 0.8 miles away from the previous branch, along varied terrain. Onsite parking is available at the community centre.
"This re-opening of the branch in a new location is a commercial decision for Post Office and we are not seeking feedback on this aspect of the change," said the spokesperson.
"However, we would welcome suggestions and feedback about access into and inside the new premises."
The opportunity to give feedback will close on Wednesday July 15. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 112828.
Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.
In the meantime West Ardnamurchan Community Development Company is continuing it’s drive to restore all services lost when the Ferry Stores closed including a shop, fuel station and EV charger.
In May the project received a £200,000 award from SSE’s Highland Sustainable Development Fund while the "Kilchoan: Building Our Shop, Fuel & Future" Crowdfunder has now reached almost £300,000.
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