The move will restore the service to the community after it was temporarily halted in October 2025 due to the closure of The Ferry Stores.

Residents wishing to visit an actual Post Office then had to travel 22 miles to Acharacle.

A Post Office spokesperson said: "We are keen to restore service to this community as soon as possible, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans."

The relocated Post Office is due to open on Tuesday August 4 at 1pm and will be open to the public thereafter on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays: 9 - 11am, providing six hours of service per week.

The new branch will be located approximately 0.8 miles away from the previous branch, along varied terrain. Onsite parking is available at the community centre.

"This re-opening of the branch in a new location is a commercial decision for Post Office and we are not seeking feedback on this aspect of the change," said the spokesperson.

"However, we would welcome suggestions and feedback about access into and inside the new premises."