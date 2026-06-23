Hundreds headed to Killin at the weekend to welcome back a small music festival with a big line-up.
About 600 people packed McLaren Hall at the heart of the village to witness the return of the festival for 2026.
After organisers taking time out to recharge their batteries and some to welcome new additions to their families, the festival got the crowds jumping.
Also making a return to this seventh edition festival was singer-songwriter Cammy Barnes who was last on the Killin stage in 2022. Now with more than a million followers and sold-out nights at Glasgow’s Barrowlands behind him - to name but a few of his success notes - Cammy came direct from Trnsmt’s main stage to be KMF’s headliner, bringing his bagpipes and banter with him.
Organisers billed it as "One night. One stage. one unmissable card’ and they were spot on, delivering a top-notch Saturday night, featuring massive talent, a mix of genres and ultimately spreading smiles.
Easing their way back in to putting on the eel-good event, all their efforts were focused on the ’one-night only’ show and they pulled it off big time - hopefully setting the stage for 2027.
Taking their place in the line-up was award-winning Gaelic vocalist and Mod gold medallist Ruairidh Gray who roused the crowd into fine singing fettle, then there was the delightful Beth Malcolm, Perthshire folk duo The Mad Ferret Band, neo-trad trio Project Smok and Copper Lungs before Cammy closed the night.
On Sunday, it was over to the community with Doune pipe band leading a parade over the bridge crossing the impressive Falls of Dochart and marching through the village centre getting the day off to a stirring start.
Back at the McLaren Hall Aberfedly Gaelic Choir were in the programme making way for the Col Charles Stewart Competition, open to all ages and kinds of performances that celebrate the best of Killin and Perthshire.
Cheers and here’s to a Killin Music Fest for 2027.
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