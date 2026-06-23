About 600 people packed McLaren Hall at the heart of the village to witness the return of the festival for 2026.

After organisers taking time out to recharge their batteries and some to welcome new additions to their families, the festival got the crowds jumping.

Also making a return to this seventh edition festival was singer-songwriter Cammy Barnes who was last on the Killin stage in 2022. Now with more than a million followers and sold-out nights at Glasgow’s Barrowlands behind him - to name but a few of his success notes - Cammy came direct from Trnsmt’s main stage to be KMF’s headliner, bringing his bagpipes and banter with him.