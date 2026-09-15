Charlotte Hetherington, former director of Norwegian non-profit organisation Artica Svalbard, was revealed as the museum’s new CEO in a social media announcement on September 15.

Charlotte has spent the last six years leading residency and cultural organisations on the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard in the High Arctic.

The museum said she would bring “extensive experience” to the role.

Originally from the UK, Charlotte said she was thrilled to have the opportunity to lead such a special organisation.

“Kilmartin Glen is an extraordinary place, with an internationally significant archaeological landscape and a museum that has grown from a remarkable history of community commitment and ambition,” Charlotte said.

“I am particularly excited to continue working with an organisation whose identity is so deeply connected to place.

“I am looking forward to getting to know the team, community and partners and to building on everything that has already been achieved as we shape the Museum’s next chapter together.”

Charlotte joins Kilmartin Museum at an important moment in its development, following its re-opening in 2023.

In its announcement, the museum said the new chief executive would work with trustees, staff, the community and partners as the site enters the next stage of its development.

“Charlotte brings extensive experience of leading a cultural organisation within a distinctive place and community, and of connecting locally rooted work with national and international audiences and partnerships,” the museum added.