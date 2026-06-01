The Museums Galleries Scotland (MGS) fund will be used to bring in specialist consultants to work alongside staff and trustees over the next 18 months, with the overall goal of developing a five-year funding strategy.

The project will also provide training and mentoring to build fundraising skills and confidence across the organisation, helping to embed expertise within the museum team.

Alongside strengthening financial resilience, the initiative will support the development of new community and archaeology projects involving volunteers, schools, and public participation.

Lucy Casot, CEO of Museums Galleries Scotland, said: “Scotland’s museums have a strong track record of adapting, innovating, and collaborating in response to changing circumstances.

“What is particularly exciting about these Museum Futures awards is that they are giving organisations the time, confidence, and support to build on that strength by testing new ideas, developing partnerships, and finding creative ways to secure their future.”

Kilmartin’s funding strategy will focus on philanthropy, supporter schemes, trusts, corporate partnerships, donations, and project-based income opportunities.

Over 12,000 years of history are celebrated at the Kilmartin site, which features more than 800 monuments within six miles of the museum.

The award was made through the Museum Futures programme, developed by MGS and funded by the Scottish Government and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Scottish Government has invested £4 million into the sector, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and collaboration.

Culture Secretary Màiri McAllan said: “Scotland’s museums are vital to preserving our nation’s stories and ensuring access to our cultural heritage.

“I am pleased that this Scottish Government funding is offering a much-needed boost to museums across Scotland to help them on their transformational journey towards greater sustainability.”

Ms McAllan added that the MGS fund recognises the real challenges faced by museums in the current economic climate.