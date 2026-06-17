Malcolm has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list for his work as Chief Executive of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and Convener of the Electoral Management Board of Scotland.

Malcolm served as Chief Executive of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar from November 2005, having also worked in the former Strathclyde Regional Council, and Orkney Islands Council. He stepped away from the role of Chief Executive earlier this year following 20 years of service.

Malcolm is the Convener of the Electoral Management Board of Scotland, a role he has held since July 2018.