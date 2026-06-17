Malcolm Burr, former Chief Executive of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has been awarded an OBE for Public Service.
Malcolm has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list for his work as Chief Executive of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and Convener of the Electoral Management Board of Scotland.
Malcolm served as Chief Executive of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar from November 2005, having also worked in the former Strathclyde Regional Council, and Orkney Islands Council. He stepped away from the role of Chief Executive earlier this year following 20 years of service.
Malcolm is the Convener of the Electoral Management Board of Scotland, a role he has held since July 2018.
Councillor Kenny Macleod, Convener of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said: “This award is well deserved recognition for the outstanding quality of Malcolm Burr’s work and his contribution to the public services of the Western Isles and Scotland.
"On behalf of the communities of the Western Isles, I thank Malcolm Burr for his years of service and congratulate him on this honour.”
Malcolm Burr said: “I would like to thank those who took the time to nominate me for this honour. For me, it acknowledges the hard work and dedication of Members and officers, past and present, in Local Government in the Comhairle and elsewhere, and the voluntary service of members of the Electoral Management Board for Scotland since its establishment in 2011.
"Many thanks also for all the kind messages received; these are very much appreciated."
Also representing the Western Isles on the 2026 honours list was South Uist’s Isabella Cameron, who received the honour of Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) for services to to Hospitality and to the Rural Economy in South Uist.
Ms Cameron is the Head of Kitchen at Grogarry Lodge, where she has valiantly worked for over 50 years.
Isabella started at the lodge in 1970 as a part time housekeeper and bookkeeper and went on to become a stalwart for the estate.
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