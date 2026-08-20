Working alongside researchers from the University of South Wales (USW) at Trees for Life’s Dundreggan rewilding estate near Loch Ness, the pupils have been exploring how spending time in nature can improve wellbeing, help young people cope with difficult times and support the mental health of those living in remote and rural communities.

Healthy Young Minds is a nature-based early-intervention programme involving researchers at USW, University of the Highlands and Islands and Dundee University. It involves high school students aged 11-14 years old co-producing activities to support the wellbeing of young people.

As part of the initiative the Kinlochleven youngsters took part in a guided rewilding walk and pond dipping activity and learned about tree identification, bannock bread making, and traditional fire lighting.