If approved, the team’s new west coast home would provide the growing volunteer rescue team with more modern facilities and space for the team’s vehicles and specialist equipment.

Kintail MRT has around 30 full team members ready to respond to emergency calls from the mountains and other remote areas 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

The team covers a vast area taking in Kintail and part of Glen Affric, as well as Inverinate, Killinan and Monar. Last year, Kintail MRT had its busiest year ever, supporting 40 casualties across 34 rescue callouts.

With a growing, professional team and an increase in demand for its services, Kintail MRT has been in discussions with the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) over a possible new site for the last few years.

In April 2026, NTS approved the sale of land to Kintail MRT at Eilean nan Gall, on the shores of Loch Duich.

The existing base at Morvich has been made available to the team by NTS since the early 1980s. Although some basic improvements have been made, the building is essentially an agricultural barn and is not fit for purpose for a modern mountain rescue team.