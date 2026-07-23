Assault allegations, drug offences and public order incidents are among the latest cases reported by local police.
Man pursued
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was reportedly pursued from Davaar Avenue, near the junction with Calton Avenue, along Calton Avenue towards Albyn Avenue at around 8pm on Tuesday, July 14. Crime reference: CR/0311063/26.
Drug charges
A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault to injury and possession of Class A and Class B drugs following an incident at a licensed premises in Campbeltown on Saturday, July 18. He was held in custody to appear at Campbeltown Sheriff Court.
Cannabis charge
A 39-year-old woman was arrested and charged with threatening and abusive behaviour and possession of cannabis following an incident at an address in Campbeltown on Sunday, July 19.
Threatening behaviour
A 32-year-old man was arrested for threatening and abusive behaviour at an address in Port Ellen, Islay, on Saturday, July 18. He was released on an undertaking to appear at Campbeltown Sheriff Court at a later date.
Order breach
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with breaching a non-harassment order following an incident on Islay on the evening of Saturday, July 18. He was kept in custody to appear at Campbeltown Sheriff Court.
Anyone with information on the above or any incident is asked to contact police by phoning 101 or using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website, or anonymously through Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111, quoting the relevant crime references.
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