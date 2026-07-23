Threatening behaviour

A 32-year-old man was arrested for threatening and abusive behaviour at an address in Port Ellen, Islay, on Saturday, July 18. He was released on an undertaking to appear at Campbeltown Sheriff Court at a later date.

Order breach

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with breaching a non-harassment order following an incident on Islay on the evening of Saturday, July 18. He was kept in custody to appear at Campbeltown Sheriff Court.

Anyone with information on the above or any incident is asked to contact police by phoning 101 or using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website, or anonymously through Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111, quoting the relevant crime references.