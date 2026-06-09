Drink driver

A 23-year-old man was arrested after failing a roadside breath test following a single-vehicle collision on the A83 south of Tarbert on the evening of Saturday June 6. He was charged and released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.

Assault warning

A 28-year-old woman has been issued with a recorded police warning following an alleged assault outside a licensed premises in Campbeltown during the early hours of Sunday June 7.

Anyone with information on any of the above is asked to contact police by phoning 101 or using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website, or anonymously through Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111, quoting the relevant crime reference numbers.