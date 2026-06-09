The latest police news round-up from across Kintyre includes shoplifting, vandalism, assault and an alleged drink-driving offence.
Shoplifting
A 37-year-old man is to be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with a shoplifting incident at Campbeltown’s Co-op supermarket on the afternoon of Thursday June 4.
Repeat arrest
A 39-year-old woman was arrested in Campbeltown on the morning of Friday June 5 for threatening and abusive behaviour. She was released from custody on report but was arrested again shortly afterwards following a further alleged incident involving threatening and abusive behaviour towards members of the public. The woman was held in police custody ahead of a court appearance.
Car vandalised
Police are appealing for information after a white Volkswagen Golf GTI parked on North Shore Street, Campbeltown, was vandalised between the evening of Friday June 5 and the morning of Saturday June 6. Crime reference: CR/0247238/26.
Drink driver
A 23-year-old man was arrested after failing a roadside breath test following a single-vehicle collision on the A83 south of Tarbert on the evening of Saturday June 6. He was charged and released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date.
Assault warning
A 28-year-old woman has been issued with a recorded police warning following an alleged assault outside a licensed premises in Campbeltown during the early hours of Sunday June 7.
Anyone with information on any of the above is asked to contact police by phoning 101 or using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website, or anonymously through Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111, quoting the relevant crime reference numbers.
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