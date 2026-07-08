A Bitcoin fraud, theft, vandalism and several court appearances are among the latest incidents reported by Kintyre police.
Bitcoin fraud
Police are investigating after a Kintyre resident was the victim of fraud between Wednesday June 17 and Tuesday June 30, after being persuaded by a TikTok user to transfer a sum of money to another account, allegedly to invest in Bitcoin.
No insurance
A 26-year-old man was cautioned and charged with driving without insurance on Longrow, Campbeltown, on the morning of Friday July 3. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Fencing theft
Police received a report on the evening of Friday July 3 that fencing had been stolen from the local composting site in Carradale. Thanks to information provided by members of the public, officers are following a positive line of enquiry.
Order breach
A 39-year-old man was arrested on Saturday July 4 for breaching a non-harassment order at an address in Campbeltown. He was kept in custody to appear at Oban Sheriff Court.
Cannabis warning
A 30-year-old man was issued with a recorded police warning for possession of cannabis at Kennacraig Ferry Terminal on the afternoon of Saturday July 4.
Driving warning
An 18-year-old driver was issued with a Section 126 anti-social behaviour warning due to his manner of driving on the A83 at Millknowe, Campbeltown, on the evening of Sunday July 5.
Car damaged
Police are appealing for witnesses after the bonnet of a red Fiat 500 was damaged while it was parked on Burnbank Street, Campbeltown, between 8.30am on Sunday July 5 and 6.30pm on Monday July 6. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by phoning 101 or using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website, or anonymously through Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111, quoting crime reference CR/0297530/26.
Multiple charges
A 56-year-old man was arrested and charged with threatening and abusive behaviour, vandalism, possession of a knife and assault following an incident in Bowmore during the early hours of Monday July 6. He was kept in custody to appear at Campbeltown Sheriff Court.
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