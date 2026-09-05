After a full month of exploring some of Kintyre’s most spectacular scenery, walkers and visitors gathered on Saturday, August 29, to round off the festival with food, live music, ceilidh dancing and a celebration of all things Kintyre.

And there was an extra special reason to raise a glass: the Kintyre Way is celebrating its 20th birthday.

This year’s WalkFest offered participants the chance to take part in hosted mini-expeditions along the famous long-distance route, with plenty of opportunities to discover the peninsula from different perspectives.