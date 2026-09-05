The Kintyre Way’s August WalkFest went out with a swing in its step as walkers swapped hiking boots for dancing shoes at the grand finale in Tarbert.
After a full month of exploring some of Kintyre’s most spectacular scenery, walkers and visitors gathered on Saturday, August 29, to round off the festival with food, live music, ceilidh dancing and a celebration of all things Kintyre.
And there was an extra special reason to raise a glass: the Kintyre Way is celebrating its 20th birthday.
This year’s WalkFest offered participants the chance to take part in hosted mini-expeditions along the famous long-distance route, with plenty of opportunities to discover the peninsula from different perspectives.
Once the final footsteps of August were taken, with the last outing taking place that day, hungry walkers were well catered for, with Silver Darlings and West Road Bakes serving up locally made treats.
Local band Fyne Thyme took to the stage in the village marquee, providing live music that proved enough to get tired toes tapping and guests joining in the ceilidh dancing.
The grand finale was also a celebration of the people and organisations that make Kintyre such a special place to live, work and visit.
With “community” a central theme of the Kintyre Way, engaging talks gave visitors the chance to hear more about the important work being undertaken all across the area and the many attractions and activities that make Kintyre so special.
Guest speakers and attendees included Kintyre Rainforest Alliance, who were also hosts for the day’s final guided walk to Whiteshore, Action West Loch, Tarbert Action Coastal Litter and Heathery Heights.
Of course, what’s a 20th birthday without a cake? A special cake-cutting ceremony marked two decades of the Way, celebrating a route that has attracted visitors from across the globe.
Louise Stanesby, interim chairperson, said: “From first-time walkers discovering the route to seasoned hikers who cherish every hill and incredible viewpoint, the Kintyre Way has brought people together from all over the world to experience the wild beauty of the peninsula.
“Twenty years is certainly worth celebrating and there has been no shortage of amazing experiences and stories to share today.
“Whether walkers completed the entire route and collected a finisher’s certificate, joined one of the WalkFest mini-adventures or simply enjoyed a leisurely stroll, the Grand Finale offered something for everyone.”
The event’s main coordinator, Muriel MacKaveney, added: “It’s been a very special day and we’d like to say a big thank you to all those who helped to make today’s event such a huge success, including the walking hosts, our partner groups, all who volunteered quietly behind the scenes and Tarbert Harbour Authority for the use of the marquee.
“Many thanks to Silver Darlings, Salt Shed and others who very kindly made donations, including prizes for the raffle.
“A big shout out, too, to the traditional music charity Fèis an Tairbeirt, who joined us in celebrating its very own 10th birthday, and, of course, to Fyne Thyme Band for the wonderful live music and ensuring the WalkFest ended exactly as it began – with people coming together to enjoy everything that makes Kintyre special.”
There was no shortage of birthday generosity. The Coachman Hotel donated birthday T-shirts for the walk hosts, Lemonava provided the 20th birthday cake, while Gailes Hotel & Spa donated a dinner, prosecco, bed and breakfast voucher for two in a special raffle.
After 20 years of spectacular scenery, memorable walks and bringing people together, the celebrations proved one thing: the Kintyre Way can look forward to many more years of wonderful walking.
Visit www.thekintyreway.com for more information on how to become involved in supporting the long-distance walking route.
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