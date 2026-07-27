Kintyre Writers’ Circle marked a milestone last week as members gathered to celebrate the group’s 20th anniversary and to look ahead to the next chapter in its story.
The celebration took place at the Ardshiel Hotel on Wednesday, July 22, where sparkling wine and afternoon tea set the tone for an afternoon of memories, laughter and reflection.
The writers’ group was first suggested in Diana Manning’s Drumlemble living room in 2006, and Diana was among those present to mark the occasion two decades later.
Displays of photographs chronicling the group’s history, anthologies produced over the years, certificates recognising members’ success in local and national writing competitions, and past Campbeltown Courier coverage highlighted the achievements of the circle since its formation.
Only three current members – Diana Manning, Mary Milloy and Elizabeth McTaggart – have remained with the group since its earliest days. Each was presented with a bouquet of flowers in recognition of their long-standing commitment.
During the celebrations, Mary read the minutes from the group’s very first meeting, while Elizabeth reflected on the history of the circle, its publications and the many competition it ran for youngsters in the area over the years.
Musician and writer Chris Annetts proposed a toast to the continued success of Kintyre Writers’ Circle, thanking everyone who had helped keep the group thriving over the past 20 years through changing fortunes and particularly during the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.
While members have come and gone over the years, the group continues to welcome new writers, giving members confidence that the circle has a bright future.
The afternoon concluded on a high note when Chris performed a song specially written to mark the anniversary.
The celebrations ended with a fitting toast: “Here’s to the next 20 years!”
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