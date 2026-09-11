She is pictured above with her parents, Linda Tudhope and Darren Townsend, at the school award ceremony in June when she was named Young Traditional Musician of the Year.

Now adding to that, Kitty will be awarded with the Dux medal, the Arran Society of Glasgow John S Scott Award, at a ceremony at the end of this academic year.

Arran High head teacher, Vicki Lockhart, congratulated Kitty, saying she had worked very hard for her results, and they were very proud of her achievement.