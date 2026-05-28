Argyll and Bute Council is driving ahead with its unpopular plan to install traffic lights at both sides of the famous, centuries-old ’Bridge Over The Atlantic’, which links the mainland to the Isle of Seil and Luing and Easdale beyond, and is beloved by islanders and tourists as a picture-perfect snap.

Since our story hit the headlines across the UK and Europe, locals on Seil have seized on a word a French article used to describe how they feel: ’la profanation’, meaning ’the act of treating something sacred, holy, or highly respected with disrespect, contempt, or irreverence’. A Dutch article described their feelings as ’woede’, defined as ’anger, rage, or fury’.

A petition urging the council to stop has topped 1,600 signatures. A resident from Easdale said: "This issue has brought the community together in a way I haven’t seen for a number of years." Locals are asking why the council green-lit the idea, and why it is still driving ahead when they say halt.

The plan for the 234 year-old bridge took islanders by surprise. They first spotted verge works in March, and then learnt the council planned to install traffic lights, apparently "with zero consultation". The council has since apologised for not engaging with the community "earlier and more effectively".

Oban Councillor Julie McKenzie, who grew up on Seil, published a letter from the council’s chief executive Pippa Milne on March 25, explaining: "The safety improvements at the bridge were developed in response to concerns raised by members of the public through the Seil and Easdale Community Council (S&ECC) in late 2025. Officers updated S&ECC in January 2026 on the intention to install traffic signals."

S&ECC has clarified it did not request traffic lights - just warning signs.

The council found money for the c. £35,000 cost fast. "Funding for the lights was secured through Transport Scotland’s Road Safety Infrastructure Fund,” it said.

Now we know a visitor had called for traffic lights to a top MSP 100 miles away.

One campaigner, who submitted a Freedom of Information (FoI) request to the council, received a letter sent to Ms Milne on 6 October 2025, from Keith Brown, SNP MSP for Clackmannanshire and Dunblane, who shared concerns from a constituent visiting the Slate Islands.

Mr Brown, Deputy Leader of the SNP, quoted his constituent saying: "Travelling on a scheduled bus from Cuan Ferry to Oban on the Easdale road B844. Why on a road with passing places is the speed limit 60mph?

"This is a crazy speed limit and local and tourist traffic seem to be oblivious of the danger caused to buses and cars.

"There should also be traffic lights on the Clachan Bridge to avoid the kind of head on collision witnessed on Thursday.

"So let’s see a 40mph limit on the Easdale/Cuan Ferry Oban Road. And traffic lights on Clachan Bridge before the structure itself gets damaged by colliding vehicles."

An official at the council’s roads and infrastructure department replied: "On review of the collision database, there are only two recorded incidents on the B844 for the last five full years (01/01/20 - 31/12/24). These incidents do not lend to any obvious pattern and were separated by ~700m of carriageway length.

"The bridge is categorised as a Category A listed building, with historic and architectural significance. Any plans to introduce traffic lights or signals will need to factor this and will probably be met with opposition from the community and others.

"As far as we are aware in the local roads office, we have received no requests from the local community the bridge serves to introduce traffic lights at this location."

Yet, between that time and this, the council has put a plan for traffic lights into first gear, and is driving onwards despite local opposition.

"Wow, talk about overreaching, and disproportionate action," said another campaigner, reacting to the letter from Mr Brown, an "MSP in a constituency so far removed".

Mr Brown told us: "I was contacted by a constituent who had visited the area and asked me to pass on their views to Argyll and Bute Council. MSPs routinely raise constituents’ concerns with relevant public bodies, regardless of where in Scotland an issue arises.

"I had no role in developing, proposing, or approving any plans relating to the Clachan Bridge, and I have had no further dialogue with Argyll and Bute Council on the matter since that initial correspondence."

Argyll and Bute Council said: "Following concerns from the public, regarding safety risks to bridge users and the risk of any collision on the bridge, cutting off access to and from the Isle of Seil, we are taking action to improve the safety of Clachan Bridge for those who use it, by installing traffic lights.

"There is a lack of visibility on the approach to both sides of the bridge which presents a clear road safety issue, as underlined by concerns raised locally with the council."