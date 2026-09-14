The strong swimmers should be back at Lamlash pier in around 40 minutes.

Stephanie Burn, who was first back last year, has given her estimated time as 35 minutes as has Mark Daly, and Gordon Wallace, who has previously been first back has given a time of 37 minutes so it should be a close finish!

Local girl, Ruby Johnson, could also be in the mix. The slower swimmers can take up to 70 minutes which is usually the cut-off point.

This year, swimmers will wear a different coloured cap depending on their estimated time so, in theory, the fasted swimmers should all have a yellow cap, those in the middle an orange cap and slower swimmers a pink cap.

There have been a few call-offs in the last couple of weeks, but with a long waiting list, those places have been filled so there should be 40 swimmers on the day.

There are 10 locals who are swimming this year - Paul Edwards, Ann Hart, Ruby Johnson, Kate Lucas, Georgina Maclean, Michael McGuire, Clare Murray, Jacqui Pearcey, Heather Raeside & Jo Totty. There are only eight males taking part.

Ruth Patrick and two friends are coming from as far afield as London, Leeds and Bradford to swim the route, and hopefully at the same time to raise money for the Hope Not Hate campaign.

Ruth said on her GoFundMe fundraising page: "Me and a great gang of women (including Steph Burn and Kitty Stewart) will join 35 others in attempting a 1.3 mile sea swim from Holy Island to Lamlash on the beautiful Isle of Arran.

"We will brave cold temperatures and jellyfish to get back to dry land, and figured it was worth at least trying to combine something we hope to enjoy with a bit of fundraising for a charity whose work has never felt more necessary or worth championing!

"For many, many years ’Hope Not Hate’ has been at the vanguard of fighting extremism and challenging all of us to work towards a more inclusive world."

Please come along to support the swimmers when they come in - they really appreciate spectator encouragement.

After all the swimmers are back at Lamlash Pier, the Ali Bodie Plate will be presented to the swimmer who has shown the most effort and determination in completing this challenging swim.

The Splash raises funds for Arran Junior Sailing Club and can only go ahead with the support of the many volunteers in a variety of roles on both on land and sea.