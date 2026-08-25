The consultation being run by Oban Community Skatepark (OCS) is to close on Monday 31 August.

Oban Community Skatepark (OSC) group, in partnership with Adventure Oban, North Argyll Cycle Club, Oban Lorn RFC and the Mossfield Development Group, have been working towards a number of upgrades to sports facilities

OCS hopes it will include a pump track, a skate park, a specially designed area for those using adaptive bikes / beginner area as well as landscaping , picnic benches and more.

Volunteer Mark MacQueen said: “ It’s a great opportunity for Oban. There have been long talks about it, and ultimately what we want to do is provide more facilities for everybody. Oban needs safe places to be able to ride bikes and boards.

“We have had a massive response, but we are looking to get even more responses before the deadline!”

To have your say head to www.surveymonkey.com/r/obanwheeledsports and for more information and a draft masterplan head to their Facebook page.