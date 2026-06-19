After several bumps in the road, plans have been revealed for Lochgilphead’s first ‘wheel park’.
Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS) is preparing to race ahead with the build, thanks to support from Balfour Beatty and other local contractors.
Skateboarders, cyclists and rollerskaters/bladers will all be welcome at Mid Argyll Wheel Park, if a funding application to SSEN for £100,000 is successful, as hoped.
Fiona Kalache, operations manager at MAYDS, said: “It has been a long process and lots of hard work to get to the stage we are now.”
An initial draft of the design has been provided by architects from Edinburgh Wheels, including a rain garden, canopy, bridge and track, suitable for all ages and abilities, and constructionwould provide 10 worked-based placements for young people.
“With the first draft of the latest designs ready and Balfour Beatty, local contractors and Edinburgh Wheels on board, our goal is to secure the last bit of funding needed for the final phase, which is the build,” said Fiona.
“A massive thanks to the funders who have helped us get this far and to those in the community who have supported us in this development.”
The site is on land owned by MAYDS at its base on Union Street, at the former Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors office on Manse Brae.
MAYDS has already invested a quarter of a million pounds to get it to this stage, including purchasing the buildings in 2017 with a £155,000 award from the Scottish Land Fund.
Next the old asbestos building was demolished, the site levelled and fencing installed with sound proofing.
A community garden has been created thanks to £15,000 from the Lottery’s Awards For All fund.
Fiona is delighted the charity finally has a suitable design for the park. But she is welcoming members of the public to study the draft and share their ideas and suggestions by emailing any comments to fiona@mayds.org.uk.
MAYDS has operated in Lochgilphead for 18 years, running extensive support services and activities for local young people.
Fiona added: “All this work [on the wheel park] is being done while running a service for young people. Our priority is keeping these doors open for young people.”
She said: “We were disappointed not to make it through the initial stages of Argyll and Bute Council’s Investing in Argyll fund. They had 63 expressions of interest. We didn’t get by the ‘expressions of interest’ round.
“Years and money have been invested but we have been held up.
“Several different site plans were drawn up. Previous plans were unsuitable for what is required, with some offerings including a professional level park.
“We are pushing very hard to get community support.”
Balfour Beatty, the civil engineering firm currently working on a £192 million contract for three substations in Mid Argyll, is stepping in to lighten the load.
Laura Leslie-Sherwood, Balfour Beatty’s social impact advisor, introduced MAYDS to Edinburgh Wheels and has offered to project manage the Mid Argyll Wheel Park project.
“We’re really pleased to be supporting and working alongside Edinburgh Wheels and MAYDS to help bring the wheel park to life.
“A huge amount of work has already gone into the project, particularly from MAYDS, and we’re now focused on helping get it over the line.
“As we move into the final stages, we’re looking at supporting the build of a high-quality wheel park that will be accessible and welcoming to people of all ages and abilities.
“Our ambition is to leave a positive legacy – creating a space that is truly for everyone in the community.
“Beyond the physical space, we’re also keen for the project to create meaningful opportunities. This includes engaging with young people and the wider community to help them gain skills, build confidence, and work towards qualifications, with the potential to support pathways into employment. The aim is to develop transferable skill sets that can be taken into a range of future careers.”
Depute Provost and Mid Argyll Councillor Jan Brown said: “I am very supportive of everything MAYDS does. The work they do in Mid Argyll, particularly in getting kids off the streets, is fantastic.
“MAYDS are so supportive of local young people and they really help them to get involved in positive distractions.
“This project is crying out for one last push to see it completed. I am pleased they have the support of Balfour Beatty and the wider community.”
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