Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS) is preparing to race ahead with the build, thanks to support from Balfour Beatty and other local contractors.



Skateboarders, cyclists and rollerskaters/bladers will all be welcome at Mid Argyll Wheel Park, if a funding application to SSEN for £100,000 is successful, as hoped.



Fiona Kalache, operations manager at MAYDS, said: “It has been a long process and lots of hard work to get to the stage we are now.”



An initial draft of the design has been provided by architects from Edinburgh Wheels, including a rain garden, canopy, bridge and track, suitable for all ages and abilities, and constructionwould provide 10 worked-based placements for young people.



“With the first draft of the latest designs ready and Balfour Beatty, local contractors and Edinburgh Wheels on board, our goal is to secure the last bit of funding needed for the final phase, which is the build,” said Fiona.