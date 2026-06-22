The model has been cared for by the Heritage Centre since it was acquired shortly after the museum was established in 1995.

Gordon Macmillan recently visited the centre to see the detailed scale model of the former Campbeltown and Machrihanish Light Railway, which was built by his late father, railway historian and author Nigel S C Macmillan.

Built by railway historian Nigel S C Macmillan in the 1960s, the intricate model recreates Campbeltown’s famous ‘Wee Train’.

Built by railway historian Nigel S C Macmillan in the 1960s, the intricate model recreates Campbeltown’s famous ‘Wee Train’.

Nigel developed a lifelong fascination with the Campbeltown and Machrihanish Light Railway after visiting Kintyre in the 1930s and 1940s.

His interest deepened over the years and, during his honeymoon, he and his new wife returned to Campbeltown so he could photograph and research the remains of the line in greater detail.

His passion culminated in building the intricate model railway during the 1960s, as well as writing what became the definitive history of the line.

First published in 1970, his book ‘The Campbeltown and Machrihanish Light Railway’ went on to be revised and expanded over three editions and remains an authoritative work on the unique narrow-gauge railway.

The model recreates the Campbeltown and Machrihanish Light Railway, affectionately known as the ‘Wee Train’.

The narrow-gauge line operated between Campbeltown and Machrihanish from 1906 until 1932, carrying passengers and coal from the mining village to the harbour, and the model forms part of the Heritage Centre’s popular model village display.