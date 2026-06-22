A treasured model of Campbeltown’s historic railway has welcomed a special visitor, as the son of the man who built it paid a visit to Campbeltown Heritage Centre.
Gordon Macmillan recently visited the centre to see the detailed scale model of the former Campbeltown and Machrihanish Light Railway, which was built by his late father, railway historian and author Nigel S C Macmillan.
The model has been cared for by the Heritage Centre since it was acquired shortly after the museum was established in 1995.
Nigel developed a lifelong fascination with the Campbeltown and Machrihanish Light Railway after visiting Kintyre in the 1930s and 1940s.
His interest deepened over the years and, during his honeymoon, he and his new wife returned to Campbeltown so he could photograph and research the remains of the line in greater detail.
His passion culminated in building the intricate model railway during the 1960s, as well as writing what became the definitive history of the line.
First published in 1970, his book ‘The Campbeltown and Machrihanish Light Railway’ went on to be revised and expanded over three editions and remains an authoritative work on the unique narrow-gauge railway.
The model recreates the Campbeltown and Machrihanish Light Railway, affectionately known as the ‘Wee Train’.
The narrow-gauge line operated between Campbeltown and Machrihanish from 1906 until 1932, carrying passengers and coal from the mining village to the harbour, and the model forms part of the Heritage Centre’s popular model village display.
Heritage Centre volunteers hope that, in time, the model can be sympathetically upgraded using modern digital technology, allowing the train to operate in a more authentic manner by recreating the movements of the original railway.
Gordon’s recent visit offered an opportunity to reflect on his father’s remarkable contribution to preserving an important part of Campbeltown’s history, while also highlighting the work of the Heritage Centre in caring for the model for future generations.
The miniature railway is just one of many exhibits celebrating Campbeltown’s rich heritage. The centre also features displays on the town’s whisky industry, fishing, coal mining, shipbuilding, wartime history and family archives.
Located on Big Kiln Street, Campbeltown Heritage Centre is open from May to September, 11am to 4pm, Monday to Thursday, and on the first Saturday of each month.
Admission is free, although donations are welcomed to support the running of the centre.
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