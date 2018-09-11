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People were queuing up for Hope Kitchen's lavender afternoon tea at the weekend.

Word got out about the lavender lemondade, homemade scones, cakes and dainty sandwiches served up on best china and the event made £532.80.

Even those who could not get there and missed out on the tasty treats made donations online. A chunk of the proceeds will be going to Andy’s Man Club to help support its suicide prevention work. The club meets at Hope Kitchen on a Monday at 7pm.

'We had a lovely Lavender Afternoon Tea! Thanks to everyone who came and supported and enjoyed it, and to all who donated online,' said Hope service manager Lorraine MacCormick.

Oban ambassador Kay MacDonald kindly lent out her treasured collection of china tea sets for the occasion, she has 27 of them. Musical entertainment came courtesy of The Catalina Sisters.