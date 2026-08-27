A leatherback turtle found on the beach at Bellochantuy died as a result of entanglement in fishing gear, the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) has confirmed.
The animal was discovered last week by a dog walker, who alerted local SMASS volunteer Warren Tait.
Mr Tait, who has volunteered with the scheme for around four years and has a static caravan in Bellochantuy, contacted SMASS for authorisation before locating the carcass and recovering skin and tissue samples.
A SMASS spokesman told the Courier the turtle’s condition meant a full post-mortem examination could not be carried out. However, the scheme was able to establish that it had died after becoming entangled in fishing gear.
Because the carcass was incomplete, SMASS was unable to provide official measurements. A skin sample collected by Mr Tait may be used for genetic analysis, while part of the carcass has been recovered by the National Museum of Scotland for its collection.
Leatherbacks are the world’s largest marine turtle and the species most frequently recorded in UK waters. They are occasional visitors to Scottish seas but do not breed here, making a beach stranding an unusual find.
SMASS relies on reports from the public and a network of trained volunteers to investigate stranded marine animals, including whales, dolphins, seals, marine turtles and basking sharks.
The information and samples collected help build a clearer picture of the threats facing marine wildlife, including entanglement.
The scheme has more than 200 trained volunteers active across Scotland, helping to identify, recover, store and transport stranded animals, as well as take measurements and biological samples. Their work is particularly important in cases where an animal is too decomposed or inaccessible for a full post-mortem examination.
Anyone living in a coastal area of Scotland with an interest in marine animals can apply to attend a free SMASS volunteer-training course. Email reports@strandings.org for more information.
Members of the public who find a stranded marine animal are urged to keep their distance, avoid returning it to the sea, and report it to SMASS.
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