Mr Tait, who has volunteered with the scheme for around four years and has a static caravan in Bellochantuy, contacted SMASS for authorisation before locating the carcass and recovering skin and tissue samples.

A SMASS spokesman told the Courier the turtle’s condition meant a full post-mortem examination could not be carried out. However, the scheme was able to establish that it had died after becoming entangled in fishing gear.

Because the carcass was incomplete, SMASS was unable to provide official measurements. A skin sample collected by Mr Tait may be used for genetic analysis, while part of the carcass has been recovered by the National Museum of Scotland for its collection.

Leatherbacks are the world’s largest marine turtle and the species most frequently recorded in UK waters. They are occasional visitors to Scottish seas but do not breed here, making a beach stranding an unusual find.