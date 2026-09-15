Argyll and Bute Council did not receive any responses from the public, expressing objection or support, during the planning process.

A community shelter, and relocation of a children’s playpark, also featured within the plans submitted by the housing association.

Argyll Community Housing Association’s proposal also included the demolition of nine amenity blocks, as well as an unused warden’s office, on the site at Bayview in Ledaig.

A council official said in a handling report: “The proposal is considered to represent an improvement to the existing situation, providing residential accommodation of modern sustainable construction.

“The proposal is considered to represent an improvement to the existing situation providing residential accommodation of modern sustainable construction.

“Each plot is demarcated with timber picket fencing and dedicated parking spaces. The existing playground facilities are to be relocated within the site to allow for the two further units.

“This has the advantage of reorienting the play space centrally within the site, allowing for greater engagement and oversight.

“Officers are satisfied that the application has adequately demonstrated that the proposed redevelopment of the site is of an appropriate design and finishes which will ensure that it will nestle within the site and wider landscape without giving rise to any significant adverse visual or amenity impacts.”

The report added: “Officers are satisfied that the proposed redevelopment of the site is of an appropriate scale, design and finishes, representing a visual improvement to the existing situation, which will ensure that it integrates well within the site, the wider settlement and the wider landscape within which it is proposed without giving rise to any significant adverse visual impact.

“Further, no objections have been received from consultees with regards to the proposed infrastructure to serve the development.”