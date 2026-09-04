Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS) has been commissioned by ADP to lead Planet Youth coalitions in Mid Argyll, Tarbert, Kintyre and Islay.



The Mid Argyll group, which includes young people, parents, carers and all interested parties, has declared reinventing the lantern parade its top priority.



The parade will take place on Saturday November 7 before the annual fireworks display.



They have received £5,000 from Planet Youth to help make this possible.



But community support is needed to make it happen. A crowdfunding page with a target of £10,000 has been launched this week: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/mid-argyll-lantern-parade



Every donation, no matter how small, will help. Contributions of time or materials are also most welcome.