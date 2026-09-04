Argyll and Bute Alcohol and Drug Partnership (ADP) is rolling out the Planet Youth scheme across the county.
Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS) has been commissioned by ADP to lead Planet Youth coalitions in Mid Argyll, Tarbert, Kintyre and Islay.
The Mid Argyll group, which includes young people, parents, carers and all interested parties, has declared reinventing the lantern parade its top priority.
The parade will take place on Saturday November 7 before the annual fireworks display.
They have received £5,000 from Planet Youth to help make this possible.
But community support is needed to make it happen. A crowdfunding page with a target of £10,000 has been launched this week: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/mid-argyll-lantern-parade
Every donation, no matter how small, will help. Contributions of time or materials are also most welcome.
The lantern parade was part of the biggest night in the Lochgilphead social calendar and soon will be again.
It brings together children, young people, parents, grandparents, businesses and community groups, with people of all ages and abilities taking part.
Trish Collins, one of the founding members of the original parade, has been taken on as project manager to assist MAYDS.
She said: “We are delighted to be working to bring the lantern parade back to the streets of Lochgilphead on November 7 and we need the community to help make it happen.
“The lantern parade was always much more than a one-night event. At its heart, it was about bringing people together.
“For many years, children, parents, grandparents, friends and neighbours came together to create lanterns, share skills and be part of something truly special. The weeks of workshops leading up to the event were every bit as important as the parade itself.
“We would love to recreate that community spirit and give a new generation the chance to experience what made the original parade so special.”
MAYDS will deliver lantern-making workshops in schools across Mid Argyll, from Inveraray to Tarbert, Ardfern and including outlying areas.
Professional artists and MAYDS will work with young people, families and community groups, helping participants create individual lanterns as well as larger feature lanterns.
Everyone is welcome to attend workshops which are taking place during the October holidays and on Thursday evenings throughout September and October. More workshops will be held as demand requires.
Lochgilphead High School, Tarbert Academy and a selection of local businesses are building their own lanterns.
Anyone who would like to build a lantern, large or small, is asked to get in touch.
The organisers are appealing to local businesses, community funds, charitable trusts and other potential funders to help make the event possible.
The ambition is not simply to recreate the parade for one night, but to establish it once again as an annual community tradition.
Trish added: “On November 7, I want people to look around and see lanterns made by families, schools, young people and community groups and know that we made this together.
“The lantern parade has the potential to bring back a real sense of community spirit, reconnect generations and give everyone something positive to be part of.”
A spokesman for Argyll and Bute HSCP said: “Planet Youth is an internationally recognised, community-led approach to preventing risk taking behaviours and promoting wellbeing among young people. The model focuses on identifying the factors that support healthy childhoods and adolescence, including positive family relationships, participation in sport and leisure activities, strong connections to school and opportunities to engage in their local communities.
“Across Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands, partners are working together with young people, families, schools, third sector organisations and communities to build on these protective factors and create environments where young people can thrive. This funding will help us continue that collaborative work and ensure that young people’s voices remain at the heart of local planning and decision-making.”
Anyone interested in supporting Lochgilphead Lantern Parade through funding, sponsorship, volunteering, materials or involvement in the workshops, is encouraged to get in touch with Lynn Johnstone at lynn@mayds.org.uk or Trish Collins at tclanterns@gmail.com or via WhatsApp: 07733337163.
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