As always a welcoming party went aboard to officially welcome the captain, crew and passengers.

The group consisted of Sarah Kennedy (Company Secretary, Fort William Marina and Shorline CIC, Paul Neil, Community Councillor, Fort William, Inverlochy and Torlundy, Iain Ferguson (Lochaber Times) and Chris Hope a friend of Sarah’s who was visiting the area.

Paul Neil carried out the official welcome to Fort William on behalf of The Highland Council by presenting a handsome plaque made from slate to commemorate the occasion to Captain Catarino Montes Pinto, who reciprocated with a delightful blue plaque from the ship.



Sarah then presented the captain with some local welcome presents including a bottle of Ben Nevis Coire Leis whisky, a candle made from her own bees wax, a handwritten card with a picture of Ben Nevis on the front and some delicious shortbread kindly donated by Nevis Bakery.