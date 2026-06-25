Another very smart cruise ship made its maiden visit to Loch Linnhe when the MS Star Legend with 279 passengers arrived in "the Heart of the Highlands" as part of its multi national itinerary.
As always a welcoming party went aboard to officially welcome the captain, crew and passengers.
The group consisted of Sarah Kennedy (Company Secretary, Fort William Marina and Shorline CIC, Paul Neil, Community Councillor, Fort William, Inverlochy and Torlundy, Iain Ferguson (Lochaber Times) and Chris Hope a friend of Sarah’s who was visiting the area.
Paul Neil carried out the official welcome to Fort William on behalf of The Highland Council by presenting a handsome plaque made from slate to commemorate the occasion to Captain Catarino Montes Pinto, who reciprocated with a delightful blue plaque from the ship.
Sarah then presented the captain with some local welcome presents including a bottle of Ben Nevis Coire Leis whisky, a candle made from her own bees wax, a handwritten card with a picture of Ben Nevis on the front and some delicious shortbread kindly donated by Nevis Bakery.
During COVID the ship (formerly Seabourn Legend) was berthed in Palermo, Sicily, where it was literally cut in half and a new centre section inserted to increase the number of cabins.
The visitors were taken on a tour of the ship by Onboard Cruise Consultant Martinez Hernandez with the favour being returned by Iain Ferguson who took Carlos and on-board entertainer Daniel (both Harry Potter fans) to see the Quidditch Field in Glen Nevis, the Ben Nevis Whisky Visitor Centre and Fort William High Street.
Adding to the local interest for passengers, the ship’s Hotel Manager asked if they could order 25kg of locally produced salmon, with Sarah contacting Fish Merchant, Iain Stewart who was very pleased to provide this for them.
As passengers returned from their tours they were told about the addition to the menu and were very keen on having some of this local salmon for their dinner that night.
John from West Coast Pilotage was the advisory pilot on board to help the Captain navigate through the challenging Corran Narrows.
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.