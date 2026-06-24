As Gaelic has ebbed and flowed like the tides over last the century on the West Coast, in this land of mountains and sea on Britain’s westernmost edge, it is on the surge.

The first Ardnamurchan Local Mòd, on 16 July 1926 at Strontian School culminating in a grand concert, drew 297 entries, and its successor in 2026 could be close, judging by the long list of junior and senior competitors.

This year’s Mòd began with music and poetry contests in Acharacle Primary School and Church of Scotland on Friday 19 June, followed the next day by an exhibition and ceilidh in Strontian Village Hall.

In a nostalgic nod, Donnie MacGillivray of Shiel Buses drove along his vintage MacBraynes bus as a bonus venue.