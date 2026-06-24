Gaelic singers and musicians from Ardgour, Morvern, Sunart, Moidart, Ardnamurchan, Morar, and beyond gathered at the weekend for the Mòd Àird Nam Murchan, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
As Gaelic has ebbed and flowed like the tides over last the century on the West Coast, in this land of mountains and sea on Britain’s westernmost edge, it is on the surge.
The first Ardnamurchan Local Mòd, on 16 July 1926 at Strontian School culminating in a grand concert, drew 297 entries, and its successor in 2026 could be close, judging by the long list of junior and senior competitors.
This year’s Mòd began with music and poetry contests in Acharacle Primary School and Church of Scotland on Friday 19 June, followed the next day by an exhibition and ceilidh in Strontian Village Hall.
In a nostalgic nod, Donnie MacGillivray of Shiel Buses drove along his vintage MacBraynes bus as a bonus venue.
"What a wonderful weekend," enthused an adjudicator Kerrie Kennedy, the musical director of Aberfeldy Gaelic Choir. "Congratulations to everyone involved in organising such a memorable celebration of 100 years of Gaelic language, music and culture on the Ardnamurchan peninsula!"
The stars of the show were the up-and-coming performers. It’s "crazy" how much Gaelic and musical talent there is, said 16 year-old Ardnamurchan High School pupil Eliza Moffat, modestly not mentioning her five firsts. What’s her secret? "I kept practicing round the house if I am doing jobs, like cleaning my room," she said.
It was also a victorious day for nine year-old Alfie Stirton from Bunsgoil Ghàidhlig Loch Abar, whose rendition of Failte Rubha Bhatarnais in the fluent solo singing for P6 boys received the Gaelic judge’s "highest mark ever".
"I was blown away," said DI Brown, Convenor of the Local Organising Committee for the 2026 Royal National Mòd in Glasgow: "It was phenomenal, brilliant."
After winning the P6 fluent poetry too, young Alfie now has a total of 27 medals, all hung on a ribbon. But he’s running out of room, he said: "I will need to find a new one!"
The family celebrated another triumph, when Alfie’s cousin, 13 year-old Martha Kennedy from Lochaber High School, won first place in the fluent poetry 13-15.
The hall was packed for the primary schools’ action songs. Starting with the U10s, Strontian sang about the noises farm animals make, Mallaig about the port’s busy tractor, and the winner, Acharacle, about a famous local car.
History group Acharacle in the Past said the song, ’An Carbaid’ (The Carriage), was "composed by the esteemed local bard Neil Cameron, who built and owned the Loch Shiel Hotel from 1901 until his passing in the 1960s.
"Neil wrote ’An Carbaid’ when he purchased Acharacle’s very first car, capturing the joy and mischief that accompanied their adventures."
In the U13s, Acharacle sang ’Meal do naidheachd Mòd!’, which celebrated the Mòd’s ten decades - and culminated in a surprise singer springing out a birthday cake.
But Lochaline’s song ’Bata Lochalainn’, about the characters working on its CalMac ferry to Mull, just pipped the spectacular. It was "comedy gold", said Gaelic adjudicator Alasdair Whyte, and his highest score of the day.
"It was loads of fun," said Lochaline’s delighted principal teacher Laura MacGregor. "They are a great wee group."
Lochaline has a Gaelic Medium Unit, but not its own Gaelic teacher yet, and the school thanked Margaret Ford and Angela MacDonald for tutoring the children.
"If they had not come over, we might have lost Gaelic," Laura said. Happily the Unit is gaining a full time teacher from this August, in the form of Margaret’s daughter, Claire.
Congratulating all involved in the action songs, music judge Angus Tully, conductor of Lothian Gaelic Choir, said: "The joy jumped off the stage."
Na Smeòraich Àth Tharracail, the ’Song Thrushes of Acharacle’, won the U13 choral unison and fluent puirt a beul. Their "very proud" teacher Fiona Cameron, of Acharacle’s Gaelic Medium Unit, said: "They picked up their songs so quickly, and they love performing. They are a very musical bunch."
"Great performances," said music judge Lisa Robertson: "Really good energy. I am still reeling!"
Acharacle in the Past said the area is "experiencing a remarkable revival of local bardic traditions, and the local Gaelic culture is more vibrant than ever. Much credit is due to the dedicated individuals who made this resurgence possible."
The Mòd organisers said: "We have so many people to thank – our competitors, adjudicators, stewards, chairpersons, Donnie for hosting ’Ceilidh Carbaid’, the girls on the front door, Hazel on the raffle, Acharacle Parent Council for the fabulous lunches, our sponsors, everyone who donated raffle prizes and to all who came along to support the event.
"A very special thank you must go to Riona Whyte for her incredible hard work and dedication. Not many Mòds can say they have a convenor, secretary and tutor all rolled into one person!"
Dr Whyte, Riona’s son, added: "Let’s do it for another 100 years."
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