As well as wanting the serving of bar meals removed from its licence, management at Ardbrecknish House, by Loch Awe, also want to add nine self-catering holiday let apartments to the business’s operating plan.

The proposal was due to be heard by the Argyll and Bute licensing board, consisting of councillors from across the area, at its meeting on Tuesday, June 23.

Meanwhile, bosses at an inn on Tiree are applying to extend core times for on-sales, and to add off-sales to their licence.

The Reef Inn currently runs on-sales from noon to 11pm seven days a week. It is proposed to extend those hours to midnight, and add off-sales from 11am to 10pm seven days a week.